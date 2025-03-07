A Nigerian man said when he completed his apprenticeship in 2021, he was given only N500,000 by his Oga

The man said his father heard the news and developed a stroke and he has not recovered from it since that time

However, the man said, despite the amount of money he was settled with, his business has started thriving

A Nigerian man is happy that his business is thriving despite the fact that his Oga did not give him plenty of money.

The businessman took to TikTok to share how much his Oga used to settle him when he completed his apprenticeship.

The man said his boss settled him with N500k. Photo credit: TikTok/@prozikelectricals.

According to a video he posted on TikTok, @Prozik said he completed his apprenticeship in 2021, after which he went to start his own business.

But Prozik said he was settled with N500,000, an amount some people considered too small.

According to him, his father fell ill with a stroke after the news reached him that his son had received N500k.

The man said he served his boss for seven years and he was settled in 2021. Photo credit: TikTok/@prozikelectricals.

Prozik said the old man has not recovered from the stroke he suffered in 2021.

However, despite receiving only N500, the man is thriving in his business.

He said:

"My Dad have not recovered from the stroke he felt since 2021 when he heard that I was settled with 500k after serving for 7 years, not knowing that I will make it this big.quick recovery Dad.

"For those that will start doubting, this is my second shop opened in August 23rd 2024.,I started with a small shop in a local area on 20th of August 2021 with 500k."

Reactions as man shows off his business online

@mean said:

"Hummm!! so boss should empty his shop after feeding and clothing you for 7yrs?!! Most of them are struggling too?! ingratitude is increasingly becoming something else ooo."

@Abel Gloria said:

"Even if he’s been paid 20k monthly for 7 years, He should have gotten 1,680,000."

@Jay said:

"I served for 7 years and was settled with 50k in 2004. Today I’ll never stop praising God for how far He’s brought me."

@annnkemdilimvicto said:

"So you went to learn a trade, u were fed and taught all the business secrets and also got most of ur connects from there, and u were still given 500k cash to start... and we know most times you will be."

@MONELLY said:

"I swear na why I no fit serve person, people mean u say 7yrs 500k, we’ll am speechless people dey."

@Chinelo said:

"500k for settlement in 2021 nawa, that your Oga let me reserve my comment."

@Europe man said:

"Appreciate your Boss for bringing you out from the village, he even settled you with his whole heart plus the blessings he gave you. 500k will turn to 500m if God is on your side."

