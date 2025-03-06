Ethan Nwaneri has yet to decide whether to commit his future to Nigeria or England ahead of the international break this month

Ex-internationals from both countries have been engaged in heated discussions, expressing differing opinions on which nation the Arsenal star should represent at the senior level

The 17-year-old has impressed for Arsenal in both the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League

Ethan Nwaneri has expressed openness to a potential invite from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to represent the country.

The NFF is intensifying efforts to encourage more England-born footballers to play for the Super Eagles.

The attacking midfielder delivered a sensational performance in Arsenal's 7-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri is set to choose between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Three Lions of England. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria or England?

The Arsenal academy product, born to Igbo parents, has not ruled out the possibility of representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

According to Soccernet, the young player's impressive performances have caught the attention of both Nigeria's and England's senior national teams.

In a post, Nigerian journalist Shina Oludare claimed that a family source revealed Nwaneri will honor the country that approaches him first. He wrote:

“A family source close to Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri tells me that the youngster will honour whichever country—Nigeria or England—approaches him first."

What is the NFF waiting for?

The England U-17 player has scored 2 goals and made 6 appearances for Arsenal in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Super Eagles stars like Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey made the switch from England to Nigeria.

Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri has been advised by former internationals to choose between representing either England or Nigeria. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Olisadebe begs Nwaneri

Former Polish international Emmanuel Olisadebe has urged Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri to commit his international future to Nigeria rather than England.

The ex-Panathinaikos player highlighted that many Nigerian players face difficulty securing a spot in England's senior team.

He suggested that choosing Nigeria could provide the youngster with a more promising international career. Olisadebe said via ThisDay:

“I think it boils down to the players themselves.

“Coming from a situation like that is just a matter of choice. I was faced with the choice of playing for Nigeria or Poland, and I chose the latter.

The player has to look deep and find out what is best for him. If he feels playing for England is the best for him, then fine.

Ex-Chelsea star wants Nwaneri to represent England

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has disclosed that Ethan Nwaneri, who has an outstanding performance for Arsenal, should go straight into Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

Nwaneri's name was missing from Eric Chelle's 39-man provisional list ahead of the World Cup qualifiers per Daily Post.

Cole is excited with Nwaneri's performance, branding him as the most exciting young footballer in England and maybe Europe.

Joe Cole told TNT Sports:

"For me, I’m certainly bringing him. He’s that good I don’t think he needs the Under-21s, in my opinion.

"He needs to go straight in with Thomas Tuchel, use him, get him around the players, bringing him off the bench, blooding him in.

"He’s an England player for the next 10 to 15 years. Wonderful talent. Great mentality. He’s at the right club at the right time.

Nwaneri backtracks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal player Ethan Nwaneri declared his international future would be with his country of birth, England.

The 17-year-old midfielder clarified his commitment when questioned about his international allegiance per Arsenal.

Currently, Nwaneri is one of the captains of England’s Under-19 team, having made nine appearances and scored six goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng