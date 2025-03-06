Ademola Lookman is currently driving a Mercedes-Benz E-class sedan worth over $62,000 according to reports

The Atalanta of Italy star made the 39-man provisional squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month

The Nigeria international is currently on the radar of English Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman is reportedly driving a Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan.

The Nigerian international recently set social media abuzz with photos of himself in designer wear.

The UEFA Europa League winner is among the 39 players named by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for the World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman is driving one of the most expensive Mercedes-Benz models. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Details of Lookman’s car

The CAF Player of the Year’s car has a lot of features and the cost differs due to the model.

According to Mercedes-Benz USA, the 2025 E 350 Sedan starts from $62,450 while the 2025 E 350 4MATIC Sedan starts at $64,950.

The 2025 E-Class features Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Burmester 23-speaker audio system, blind-spot monitoring, torque vectoring, and rear-axle steering per Edmunds.

It has add-ons like massaging front seats, and soft-closing doors.

The warrant of the E-class covers four years or 50,000 miles as well as the powertrain (four years)

With a luxurious cabin, smooth engines, and technology features that make driving easier, the E-Class checks all the boxes you’d expect of a vehicle in this price range.

The Atalanta winger has been called by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe this month.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman drives an exotic Mercedes-Benz. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Lookman rocks Adidas attire

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has set the social media space abuzz with his photos in designer wear.

The Nigerian International on his Instagram handle, shared a photo of himself in Adidas attire.

His looks have gotten his followers buzzing with many taking to the comment section of the post.

Taking on Instagram, @kelvin2aik wrote:

Man like Lookman, nothing dey shake you for life, the whole Africa dey with you. God gat you always son of grace.

Falzthebahdguy responded with a fire emoji

elijah_light added:

Kings don't talk too much, love you bro victordeofficial said: Thank you for inspiring me. Henceforth, I shall turn my pain into power

mhiz_golden_kg wrote:

Without Lookman, there is no Atalanta

proud_delta wrote:

Omo Nigeria, world best. No more Africa best

jagaban_02 wrote:

Survived too many storms; can't be bothered by raindrops

ayeni_wobase wrote:

Nothing can stop your shine. You're a king and more

Lookman misses open goal

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini looked away from blaming his players but instead apologised to the fans after his side dropped points in the Serie A title race.

Atalanta drew 0-0 against relegation-threatened Venezia at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, which may prove detrimental in the Italian Serie A title race in the long run.

According to Football Italia, La Dea have themselves to blame after creating six big chances but missed all, with Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui the main culprits.

Premier League clubs target Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has received an offer from Newcastle United ahead of next season in the English Premier League.

Veteran striker Callum Wilson and the club’s leading goal scorer Alexander Isak are likely to leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 season with the Nigeria international a possible replacement.

Lookman had previously played for Charlton Athletic, Everton, Leicester City, and Fulham before departing for Germany.

