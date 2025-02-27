Pep Guardiola and his Cristina Serra have begun legal proceedings to officially end their relationship of over 30 years

The Manchester City boss and his estranged wife had lived separately for about five years, and now they want their union dissolved

It was gathered that the marriage split after Pep decided to extend his deal with English Premier League club Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his estranged wife Cristina Serra have begun legal proceedings to dissolve their marriage.

The pair have decided to go their separate ways after spending 30 years together building a lovely family.

Guardiola and Serra announced their split in January as they agreed to end their union.

Reports have it that they are doing everything to avoid an ugly situation in court as they remain on good terms.

According to SunSport, they estranged couple have all settlement processes have been agreed upon and could be finalised soon.

Spanish journalist Lorena Vazquez, broke the news that Pep and Cristina have separated, said:

"They want it above all to be friendly for the sake of their children. As you can imagine, money is not going to be an issue, and they have already agreed the initial terms to make sure this separation is the most cordial possible.

"They have a very good relationship, so much so that the same lawyer is arranging the whole thing.

"The divorce is on the way and is being left in the hands of people with their absolute trust."

Why Pep Guardiola's marriage crashed

In a chat with Spanish TV 'Y Ahora Sonsoles', Vazquez claimed that the couple decided to go their separate ways after Pep renewed his Manchester City contract.

The former Barcelona manager signed a two-year extension with the Etihad Stadium outfit that would keep him in England until 2027.

Only recently, the 54-year-old tactician was spotted wearing his wedding ring, which shows he is yet to give up.

According to sources, the football icon is still open to reconciliation than Cristina.

Further reports claim that their marriage crashed about five years ago after the estranged wife returned to Spain, leaving Pep in England.

They have since lived separately as Pep continues to chase sporting immortality in England.

They first met when an 18-year-old Pep walked into a fashion store owned by Cristina's family, as per Metropoles.

That was when he played for Barcelona's B squad, while Cristina was an actress who had appeared on a popular TV station in Spain.

Only recently, she was accosted by a group of journalists who requested information about her rumoured split. She responded

"Everything’s fine.”

