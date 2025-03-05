Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is having an impressive time during his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions from Napoli after he was frozen out of the squad after deadline day

A Turkish pundit has applauded the Nigerian striker and disclosed where the club would be without him

Victor Osimhen has been in impressive form since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli, and a Turkish pundit has highlighted his importance to the team.

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli broke down long before the summer of 2024, and the events during the summer when he wanted to leave further escalated it.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his second goal for Galatasaray during the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli with excessive demands and tough negotiations, which infuriated the Nigerian forward.

The Italian Serie A club froze him out of the squad after he reportedly claimed he would not play for the club again after the relationship with the club totally broke down.

Galatasaray offered him a way out by taking advantage of the Turkish window still open to sign him on a season-long loan with no option to make it permanent.

His impressive performances have prompted the Istanbul club to consider signing him permanently and have made advances towards Napoli to negotiate his release clause.

Turkish pundit praises Osimhen

Osimhen has played mostly as Galatasaray’s only striker this season since the unfortunate season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered by Mauro Icardi in November.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 28 games in all competitions for Okan Buruk's team.

Turkish commentator Tanju Colak, speaking to Ekol TV, praised Osimhen’s contribution to Galatasaray, particularly his commitment and dedication on the pitch.

“Osimhen, he plays to the death! There is a player like Osimhen who runs, fights, wants, can get his head into every ball, and throws himself into the middle,” he said.

“None of them wants to win as much as Osimhen. Osimhen is a character who does not want to lose with his ambition, determination and desire. If it were not for Osimhen, Galatasaray could even be 5th.”

The Lions started the season with Icardi and Michy Batshuayi as their strikers, but Osimhen has been the main man since the Argentine’s injury. Batshuayi was sold to Eintracht Frankfurt after failing to step up.

Victor Osimhen looks dejected during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward has not looked like a loan player and has adapted seamlessly into the team, and even when Alvaro Morata was signed on loan in January, Osimhen continued to step up.

Gala will have to build their attack without Osimhen in the consideration with the striker is set to leave Istanbul at the end of his loan move in June, as the Turkish champions cannot afford him.

The Super Eagles forward will leave Napoli permanently this summer, with multiple top European clubs interested in signing him.

Galatasaray stars failed to support Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a former Galatasaray star blasted the players for failing to support Osimhen properly and making him bear the attacking burdens alone.

Sergen Yalcin is displeased with the contributions of Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Roland Sallai, amongst others, for failing to turn up and support the striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng