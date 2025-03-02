Victor Osimhen displayed a man-of-the-match performance for Galatasaray against Kasimpasa

The Napoli-owned striker put the champions ahead twice in the game, but they bottled the lead

Osimhen has expressed his thoughts about the result, which could make Fenerbahce close the gap

Victor Osimhen shared his thoughts after Galatasaray dropped points against Kasimpasa to settle for a draw despite his brilliant performance in the afternoon.

Osimhen scored twice, but Galatasaray surrendered their leads on both occasions to draw 3-3 against Kasimpasa, who are 10th on the Turkish Super League table.

Victor Osimhen scored his first goal for Galatasaray against Kasimpasa from the penalty spot. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The loan striker opened the scoring in the 12th minute from the penalty spot. He was fouled in the box, and he took the resultant kick to break the deadlock.

The home team went ahead with two goals in nine minutes in the second half before Mario Lemina drew the Turkish champions level with his first goal since rejoining the club.

Napoli-owned forward Osimhen scored two minutes later to turn the match around for the away team, but they were pegged back from the penalty spot late in the game.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he took his tally for the season to 22 goals, 16 in the league and 6 in the Europa League before his team was eliminated, adding a further five assists.

Osimhen speaks after Galatasaray’s draw

The Super Eagles forward was visibly disappointed after the draw and did not hide it during the post-match conference, even though he applauded his teammates for their efforts.

"I would say disappointment. That's the best way to put it,” he told broadcasters, as quoted by Galatasaray’s official website. “We fought against an effective opponent. I'm proud of my teammates for their efforts.

“Football is like that sometimes. This is a really tough league. You have to fight well from the first minute to the last minute. You can be punished very quickly. We continue in the championship race. We have all the quality needed to win.”

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He has always been clear about his love for the team since joining on a season-long loan in September 2024, and he reiterated this after the match.

“I love this team very much. I love my teammates very much, too. I want to do everything for success. I want to support them,” he said.

“I think my friends have the same mentality, it doesn’t matter if they are in the first 11 or on the bench; it is very important for everyone to fight together. We feel united with our coach, as players, and with our fans.

Osimhen has been praised for his work ethic and commitment, even if he is not scoring. He admitted to this and believed Galatasaray are best placed to win the league despite dropping points.

“Sometimes, even if I don’t score, I mark and help the defense. I want to support my team no matter what. At the end of the day, we fight to win. We will go into every match to get 3 points, and we are the biggest candidate for the championship,” he concluded.

Up next for the Lions is a trip to Alanya next weekend to face Alanyaspor, and Okan Buruk will return to the touchline after serving his one-match suspension.

Napoli director speaks about Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Napoli’s sporting director issued an update on Osimhen's future, as he will leave the Italian Serie A club permanently at the end of the season.

Giovanni Manna claimed that plans will be underway as soon as possible to avoid a repeat of last summer when he couldn't get a move and joined Galatasaray instead.

