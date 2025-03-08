Galatasaray dropped two points in the title race with their 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa last week

Rivals Fenerbahce closed the gap at the top of the table to four points with a 3-0 win over Antalyaspor

Victor Osimhen has issued a rallying cry to his teammates as the Turkish Super League heats up

Victor Osimhen has issued a rallying cry to his Galatasaray teammates as they enter a decisive period in the Turkish Super League title race against Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce are pushing for their first Turkish title in over 10 years since 2014, while Galatasaray are pushing to retain their title, particularly win their record-extending 25th championship.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his Galatasaray teammates after scoring against Kasimpasa. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray dropped points despite Osimhen scoring two goals in the Istanbul derby against Kasimpasa, while Jose Mourinho’s side capitalised with a 3-0 win over Antalyaspor.

The gap between the two sides was reduced to four points after this, with Gala facing a run of difficult fixtures, the two teams could swap places if the champions’ results don't improve.

Osimhen sends title warning to teammates

Osimhen has recognised an uneasy atmosphere in the title race and has sent a wake-up call to his teammates as they enter the crucial final weeks of the season.

“I love this team so much. I want to do everything to be successful and support the team. My teammates have the same mentality,” he said, as quoted by Fanatik.

“It doesn't matter if they are in the first 11 or on the bench; it is very important for everyone to fight together. We feel united with our coach and our fans.”

The Lions have won only six of their last 15 games, drawing the remaining games as they are yet to lose in the league this season. Osimhen urged his teammates to go for the win henceforth.

“At the end of the day, we are fighting to win. From now on, we will go out to every match to get 3 points, and we are the biggest candidate for the championship,” he said.

“Just as we have achieved winning streaks before, we have the quality to achieve the same streaks from now on. The support of the fans will be our biggest advantage in this process.”

Victor Osimhen pumps up the Galatasaray fans after scoring against Kasimpasa. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Gala were eliminated from the Europa League after losing 6-3 on aggregate to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, including a 4-1 loss in the Netherlands. They will face Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup quarterfinal.

The Super Eagles star has been Okan Buruk's best player this season despite being on loan and has been praised by the Turkish media for his work ethic and commitment.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 22 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Istanbul-based club, the most of any player in the team.

Ex-Galatasaray VP praises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray's former vice president Abdurrahim Albayrak praised Osimhen for his sacrifice and commitment to the team despite being on loan.

Albayrak admits that he wishes the Super Eagles forward can continue at the club even though he dropped a hint that he will leave in two months when his loan expires.

Source: Legit.ng