A former Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has named the better player between Victor Osimhen and Cole Palmer.

Osimhen has been in sensational form since his loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has netted 22 goals in 28 matches in all competitions this season, including 16 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Marcus Rashford has picked Cole Palmer over Victor Osimhen. Photo: Hollandse Hoogte .

He remains one of the most prolific strikers in world football right now, with several teams making efforts to land him at the end of the season.

Palmer, on the other hand, has become a key member of the Chelsea squad contributing 14 goals in 31 matches in all competitions so far this season.

The Manchester-born attacking midfielder, who joined the Blues last season, has scored important goals for the London club.

Rashford chooses between Osimhen and Palmer

In a footage that has since gone viral on X, Manchester United loanee Rashford was asked to pick between both players.

The Aston Villa forward has a momentary pause, before picking his international teammate saying "Cole".

Marcus Rashford picks Cole Palmer over Victor Osimhen. Photo: Rob Newell.

He also chose the Chelsea star over players like Marcus Thuram and Viktor Gyokeres, but admitted that Real Madrid's Rodrygo is better.

Ex-Galatasaray vice-president hails Osimhen

Meanwhile, Abdurrahim Albayrak, who was the former Galatasaray vice president, has praised Osimhen for his contributions to the Turkish club despite being a loan player.

Albayrak stated that he wished the Nigerian international would continue, even though he is poised to leave at the end of the season. He said, via Haber Sari Kirmizi:

“Oh, I wish Osimhen would continue... Like Icardi, he has also won the hearts of all Galatasaray fans,”

“Pay attention to how a world star who will leave in 2 months is fighting with his life and soul. All the players playing in our leagues should take a lesson from him. He has proven to the whole world how professional a player he is.”

Palmer beats Ronaldo to special award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cole Palmer recently edged Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and other top stars to an award voted for by British football fans.

Palmer’s stocks have been on the rise since he made the daring move to leave his boyhood club, Manchester City and joined rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

He has been one of the best players in the Premier League since then, scooping multiple awards, including the Premier League’s Young Player of the Year last season.

