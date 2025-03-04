Victor Osimhen and SSC Napoli are expected to part ways this summer after five years since joining in 2020

Osimhen is currently on a season-long loan at Galatasaray after failing to secure a permanent move in the summer

New information has emerged, which means Napoli must sell Osimhen quickly to avoid a difficult situation

Victor Osimhen and Napoli will part ways permanently this summer and both parties have to move quickly if the Italian Serie A club wants to avoid a serious financial issue.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms last summer after failing to secure permanent moves and only joined Galatasaray on loan after the window had closed.

Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer when his loan at Galatasaray ends. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli were reportedly guilty of botching his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli after playing financially hardball during the negotiations.

His loan spell at Galatasaray is going on well, and this has opened doors for him to be sold permanently, with many top European clubs interested in his signature.

Napoli attempted to sell him in the winter, but according to Football Italia, he turned down a move to Manchester United and opted to remain in Turkey, which infuriated Aurelio de Laurentiis.

The Red Devils remain interested and will make a move in the summer as they hope to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack, which is struggling with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Why Napoli must sell Osimhen quickly

It is certain that Osimhen and Napoli will part ways this summer, but the timeline of the player’s departure is uncertain as it dragged on throughout the summer last year.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna promised that the deal will be accelerated to avoid a repeat of last summer.

A new report by Tutto Napoli has reported that the player’s sale must be done during this financial year if the club will avoid a serious financial situation.

Economist Fabrizio Vettosi analysed Napoli's finances and claimed that the club will record losses above €50 million if they do not sell Victor Osimhen before June 30, 2025.

Victor Osimhen reacts during a Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

The possible losses were mitigated by the sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain in January. The club now has to sell Osimhen for around €75 million before the financial year closes.

Napoli made less income this year because they did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League, costing the club €82 million in revenue, but will see a boost in their finances when they return to the competition next season.

If Napoli record losses, it will be a bad financial year after announcing €13 million profits during the 2023/24 season, during which they played in the Champions League.

Osimhen provides future update

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen issued update on his future with multiple European clubs ready to fight for his signature at the end of the current season.

The former African Footballer of the Year admitted that he does not know what will happen, and like his Galatasaray loan move came out of nowhere, it could happen again.

