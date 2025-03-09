Victor Osimhen Scores Superb Goal for Galatasaray Against Alanyaspor, Video

Victor Osimhen has improved his goal tally for Galatasaray with a bullet header away at Alanyaspor

Osimhen was quiet until he connected with Baris Alper Yilmaz’s cross to give Galatasaray the lead

He has been Galatasaray's player with the most goal contributions since he joined on loan from Napoli

Victor Osimhen has continued his impressive goal-scoring performances for Galatasaray with a well-taken goal to give the Turkish champions the lead against Alanyaspor.

Galatasaray dropped points last week against Kasimpasa, allowing fiercest rivals Fenerbahce to close the gap on them at the tip of the Turkish Super League table to four points.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's second goal against Alanyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

The champions travelled to Antalya to face Alanyaspor with the aim of getting back to winning ways and maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

They went into halftime behind after their hosts took the lead in the 23rd minute. An own goal brought Galatasaray back into the tie by helping the draw levels.

Osimhen scores superb header

The Nigerian striker was quiet in the match until he stepped up in the second half to give his team the lead and possibly the win in an away stadium.

Osimhen connected with Baris Alper Yilmaz's cross to bullet a header past the opponent's goalkeeper and celebrated by kissing the club's badge on his jersey.

The Super Eagles star’s goal was enough to give the Turkish champions the victory and extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points with rivals Fenerbahce not playing till next weekend.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the former LOSC Lille striker took his tally for the season to 17 goals in the league and 23 in all competitions, having also scored six in the Europa League before Galatasaray were eliminated.

Turkish pundit praises Osimhen

The Napoli-owned forward has been Galatasaray's best player since his arrival and has received plaudits from the Turkish media, particularly for his commitment on the pitch.

Before today's match, Turkish commentator Tanju Colak highlighted Osimhen’s determination as a key factor that makes him better than his teammates.

“I saw Victor Osimhen after the Kasımpaşa match, he was almost in tears with sadness. Which football player has this ambition and determination? Tell me,” Çolak said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Victor Osimhen points to the Galatasaray fans after scoring against Alanyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's impressive performances have made Galatasaray want to sign him permanently, even though they face competition from top European clubs.

The club have sounded out different means of affording the finances to sign him, but may eventually give up as the player has interest from dream clubs in Europe.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus are the three clubs whose interests are open. The Red Devils attempted to lure him away in the winter, but he refused.

Osimhen sends message to teammates

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to his Galatasaray teammates as the title race with Fenerbahce heat up after the champions dropped points.

The Nigerian urged his teammates to keep their commitment and dedication up as they must continue winning their remaining games to be champions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng