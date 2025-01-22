Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has opened up on why footballers demand for higher wages

The defender admits he doesn't know about other cultures but it is a peculiar problem in Africa

Bassey grew up in England and returned to the country when he joined Fulham from Ajax in 2023

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has opened up on why footballers particularly those from Africa are quick to jump at higher wages if the opportunity arises.

Bassey was born in Italy but was raised in England. He returned to the country in 2023 after a season with Ajax and has been one of the team’s key players.

Calvin Bassey celebrates with Alex Iwobi after the midfielder scored for Fulham against Brighton. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

The big defender represents Nigeria internationally after pledging his international allegiance in 2021 despite being eligible to play for England and Italy.

Bassey speaks on player’s salary

The topic of how African players struggle financially after retirement is one that has circulated in the media for many years, after various players lost all even their careers ended.

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has shared his thoughts on why current footballers are always after higher wages and move clubs at any opportunity for such.

“When I look at my wage, half isn’t mine. Half is like, for my mum, brothers, who I’ve got to look after,” he said in a video circulating on social media.

“I can’t speak for every other culture, but you know with the African culture, we’re all about taking care of our families, and I have to do the same.

“I have to think of my family back home and what I can do to help them out, so, as mad as it sounds, two to three thousand pounds a week can make a difference with looking after more people.”

“That’s why I feel like as players, we always want more. Not necessarily for ourselves or to live a flashy life but because we have people we look out for and that is a very important factor,” he concluded.

According to Capology, Bassey earns a respectable £45,000 per week wages at Fulham and has a four-year contract which will run out in the summer of 2027.

His compatriot and club teammate Alex Iwobi earns nearly double of his wages with £80,000 per week and is one of the highest-paid players at the London club.

Napoli-owned Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is the highest-paid Nigerian footballer in Europe despite taking a pay cut to move to Turkey on loan and earns €115,000 per week.

Why Bassey chose Nigeria over England

Legit.ng reported that Calvin Bassey explained why he chose Nigeria over England when he was faced with the decision of his international future in 2021.

The defender who was not capped at youth level admitted watching Nigeria play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup was enough motivation to choose Nigeria.

He particularly highlighted that match against Lionel Messi’s Argentina as that specific one which fuelled his decision to represent Nigeria at international level.

Source: Legit.ng