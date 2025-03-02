Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) have appointed Adel Amrouche as the head coach of the men’s senior national team

The former Libya coach's first assignment will be to take on Nigeria in their World Cup qualifier in Kigali on March 21

The 55-year-old will be assisted by A.S. Kigali FC coach Eric Nshimiyimana and former Botswana handler Dr Carolin Braun

Adel Amrouche has been appointed the head coach of Rwanda’s senior men’s football team.

Rwanda are currently topping the Group C with 7 points ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Amavubi will take on the Super Eagles in Kigali on March 21.

Adel Amrouche has been appointed as the new head coach of the Rwanda national football team. Photo by: Sia KAMBOU / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Amrouche in charge

Rwanda have been without a coach since December 2024 before the appointment of Adel Amrouche.

According to Owngoal, Thorsten Spittler failed to renew his contract following its expiration.

In an announcement made on its X page formerly Twitter, FERWAFA released the names of the coaches. It read:

We are pleased to inform the general public especially football family that below names have been appointed by the FERWAFA as the National Team coaches.

Senior National Team Men Coaches:

Head coach: Adel Amrouche

1st assistant coach: Eric Nshimiyimana

2nd assistant coach: Dr Carolin Braun

The former USM Alger player has handled other African national teams like Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Kenya, Libya, Botswana, and Tanzania.

The Algerian gaffer bagged eight matches banned by the Confederation of Africa Football and fined $10,000 for his comments about influencing Morocco and manipulating CAF during his time with Tanzania per BBC.

Adel Amrouche will handle the Amavubi when they take on the Super Eagles on March 21. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU.

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda versus Nigeria

Amrouche’s first assignment will be to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda are leading the World Cup qualifiers group with 7 points ahead of South Africa and Benin Republic on goal difference.

The former Burundi coach's target will be to extend their four-point lead against Nigeria.

The Amavubi are yet to face Nigeria in the qualifiers playing against Zimbabwe (0-0), South Africa (2-0), Benin Republic (0-1), and Lesotho (1-0) per TntSports.

Amrouche at Tanzania

Tanzania suspended former manager Adel Amrouche after his eight-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to NewYorkTimes, the 55-year-old was replaced with Hemed Morocco. Amrouche said via ESPN:

"The Morocco federation is a proven power in the world of African football. Morocco manages African football.

They also choose their referees and we remain simple spectators.

"For example, during the match between us and Morocco in the World Cup qualifiers in November we asked to play at 2pm.

It was Tanzania's home game and they wanted to use the daytime heat in Dar es Salaam to their advantage against the Moroccan players, most of whom are based at clubs in Europe.

"But CAF scheduled the match for the evening," Amrouche added.

Chelle desperate for a win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is desperate for crucial points against Rwanda.

The three-time African champions started the qualifying series on a shaky note, playing 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively, before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin.

Rwanda, South Africa and Benin are the top three teams with 7 points each, Lesotho in 4th position with 5 points, while Nigeria are 5th with 3 points.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng