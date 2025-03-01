Gernot Rohr Sends Message to Eric Chelle Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Gernot Rohr has congratulated Eric Chelle for emerging the Super Eagles coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The German coach qualified Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and finished third place at the 2019 AFCON

The 71-year-old has handled three African countries Gabon, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso in 11 years

Gernot Rohr has extended his best wishes to Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles coach, ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Benin Republic defeated Nigeria 2-1 in their last World Cup qualifier in June 2024, with Finidi George serving as the coach of the Super Eagles.

The Cheetahs are currently in third place with 7 points in Group C of the qualifiers.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has congratulated Eric CHelle on his new appointment. Photo by: Lars Baron.

Rohr welcomes Chelle

Former Gabon coach Gernot Rohr has officially welcomed the Malian tactician to the three-time AFCON winners.

According to Soccernet, the German coach advised the Nigeria Football Federation to allow him to select his squad.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @sportingshina, Rohr emphasised that there are no small teams in African football. He said:

“Nigeria has a new coach Eric Chelle; I wish him all the best. You will give him the chance to have the best players for the country.

“Everyone can play good football and there are no small team. You saw what happened at the last AFCON where the smaller teams shocked the bigger teams.

African football is challenging; Nigeria and Benin Republic had their own experience. The Super Eagles lost to Rwanda and are currently fifth position on the log while Benin Republic are third place.

Super Eagles are a good side; I led Nigeria to a third place finish in 2019 per ESPN.

Nigeria will welcome the Benin Republic in Uyo later in December per Tntsports.

Benin Republic, led by Gernot Rohr, and Nigeria, managed by Eric Chelle, are currently in the same World Cup qualifying group. Photo by: Dan Mullan.

Chelle saddled ti pick World Cup ticket

The mandate given to Eric Chelle during his official unveiling was to win the two crucial World Cup qualifying matches in March.

The 47-year-old replaced Augustine Eguavoen, who worked as an interim manager.

According to Channels Television, President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau expressed confidence in Chelle’s ability to lead the Super Eagles to new heights.

He said:

“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about football, which is why there have been different reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle.

“However, the NFF appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to achieve success with the Super Eagles.

“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job”.

Nigeria battles Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before facing Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Desser sends message to Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers is putting pressure on Eric Chelle with his impressive performance at Rangers.

The Nigerian forward scored a brace as Rangers defeated Kilmarnock 4-2 on Thursday night.

He has now increased his goal tally to 20 across all competitions this season.

