Eric Chelle is desperate for nothing but victory when the Super Eagles take on the Amavubi of Rwanda

Should Nigeria drop points in Kigali, their chances of going to the 2026 World Cup would be hit with a major setback

The newly appointed Super Eagles coach has reportedly recalled an exciting midfielder ahead of the forthcoming games

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take a 'must-not-lose' trip to Kigali where they face the Amavubi of Rwanda in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria are in danger of failing to pick the ticket from the group after managing just three points from four matches played so far.

The three-time African champions started the qualifying series on a shaky note, playing 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively, before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin.

Eric Chelle has recalled Jor Aribo for Rwanda and Zimbabwe matches. Photo: Ryan Pierse.

Rwanda, South Africa and Benin are the top three teams with 7 points each, Lesotho in 4th position with 5 points, while Nigeria are 5th with 3 points, per ESPN.

Nigeria are desperate for victory against Rwanda on March 21 and will seek all three points when they host Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Eric Chelle recalls Joe Aribo

Ahead of the fixtures, reports have it that Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo is in line for a recall.

The 28-year-old midfielder has netted 3 goals for the Saints in 23 Premier League matches this season.

Aribo made his national team debut in September 2019 and has won 34 caps for Nigeria.

According to a report, he will be making a return as he has been included in Eric Chelle's provisional list for the forthcoming matches.

A source told Score Nigeria:

"He is highly rated by the Super Eagles coach (Eric Chelle) and he’s now in line to return to the team as he’s on the provisional squad for the World Cup qualifiers next month."

Aribo last made international appearances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where he managed just four minutes of action.

The player who is a central midfielder can also play as a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder.

Nigeria risk missing out on Arsenal star

Legit.ng earlier reported that there are reports that the Three Lions of England are preparing to extend a national team invitation to youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri, who is eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents, has already featured for England's U16, U17 and U19 national teams.

England manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly monitoring the player's situation.

