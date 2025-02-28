Former Super Eagles defender Joseph Yobo has predicted a positive outcome for Nigeria ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The ex-Super Eagles assistant coach emphasised the need for full support for Eric Chelle from football authorities, former internationals, and fans

Yobo disclosed that Chelle's deep understanding of African football will play a crucial role as he takes charge of his first competitive match

Joseph Yobo has expressed confidence in the Super Eagles' ability to win their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in March.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a clash against Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

The Super Eagles are currently in fifth place in Group C with three points.

Super Eagles legend Joseph Yobo believes that the country can qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Ian Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Yobo backs Super Eagles against Rwanda

The 2013 AFCON winner believes the current players will send a message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle with their performance.

According to ScoreNigeria, the former Everton player said Chelle’s leadership can provide the necessary boost to help Nigeria climb the standings.

The 44-year-old player said:

“There’s a new coach for the Super Eagles (Eric Chelle) and I expect the players to be on top of their game to prove to him they are good enough to play for Nigeria,” said Yobo, who featured at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups.

“This is what often happens in clubs with new coaches.

“So, I expect the Super Eagles to be at their best.”

“He has been appointed as the Super Eagles coach and we should give him maximum support,’ he urged.

“As former coach of Mali, he has the experience and knowledge of African football and we will be playing against African teams not England.”

Joseph Yobo is optimistic the Super Eagles will not miss the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Mike Zarrilli.

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda without a coach

Nigeria's chances of defeating the Amavubis in Kigali have received a significant boost, as the East African team is currently without a coach.

According to 777score, the Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) decided not to renew coach Torsten Spittler's contract when it expired in November 2024.

The German coach handled a total of 15 matches, securing seven wins.

Spittler led Rwanda to a 2-0 win over South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifiers, along with a thrilling 3-2 victory against the Super Eagles during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers per Blueprint.

According to Tntsports, Rwanda is in first place in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss.

Broos' optimism regarding Nigeria’s qualification chances

Despite Nigeria’s struggles, South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, remains convinced that the Super Eagles have the quality to bounce back.

Broos expressed his surprise at Nigeria’s position in the group and predicted a resurgence in the next round of qualifiers.

“I am surprised that Nigeria are four points behind us because they have too much quality,” Broos said.

“I believe they will come back by the next window in March. All the teams in our group are still in the running to qualify for the World Cup.”

Chelle banks on ex-internationals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle turned to Nigeria football legends as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old believes that bringing in former Super Eagles stars will provide an extra boost.

The former Mali coach previously paid a working visit to Nigeria players based in Europe, ensuring they are mentally and physically prepared for the challenge ahead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng