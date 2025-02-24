Eric Chelle is set to release his provisional list for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches

The Super Eagles camp has been hit with injuries as three players were forced out during matches for their respective clubs over the weekend

While Semi Ajayi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru suffered knocks on Saturday, Raphael Onyedika was forced out on Sunday

The Super Eagles camp has been hit with multiple injuries and another crucial member of the squad is set to be on the sidelines.

Nigeria has a must-win encounter against Rwanda and Zimbabwe when the World Cup qualifiers return next month.

The three-time African champions will travel to Kigali for a clash against the Amavubi of Rwanda on March 21.

Raphael Onyedika suffered an injury in Club Brugge's loss to Standard Liege. Photo: ANP.

Nigeria struggles in World Cup qualifiers

Four days later, they host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles must win both encounters should they hope to reposition themselves in the qualifiers.

After failing to win any of their four matches played so far, the Super Eagles are condemned not to drop points again.

Nigeria played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa before losing 2-1 to the Cheetahs of Benin, as per ESPN.

They have three points, while Rwanda, South Africa and Benin all have seven points each.

Injuries hit Super Eagles camp

Earlier reports have it that Semi Ajayi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had a knock while in action for their respective clubs over the weekend.

The 31-year-old Ajayi suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury during West Brom's 2-0 win over Oxford on Saturday.

Dele-Bashiru also sprained his leg while contending for the ball during Lazio vs Venezia's clash in Italy and could be out for some time.

Raphael Onyedika suffers injury

The latest reports state that Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika has added to the Nigerian national team's injury concerns.

Raphael Onyedika suffered a knock as Club Brugge lost 1-2 to Standard Liege. Photo: Stefano Nicoli.

The 23-year-old was forced out during their Jupiler Pro League clash against Standard Liege on Sunday, MSN reports.

After the game, the club announced that the player had suffered a knock, however, there were no details on the extent of the injury.

Club Brugge announced Onyedika’s injury when the midfielder was forced off the pitch and was substituted in the 23rd minute.

The injuries must be a concern for new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe next month.

Noah Atubolu to battle Nwabali for No.1 spot

Legit.ng earlier impressive Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper Noah Atubolu is set to compete for the Super Eagles goalkeeping position.

The SC Freiburg goalkeeper has made four penalty saves for his club in the last year and has attracted the interest of Chelle.

He put a decent performance in their emphatic 5-0 win over Werder Bremen, producing another penalty save.

Born in Germany to Nigerian parents of the Igbo tribe, the goalie has steadily progressed through Germany’s youth ranks, having featured at the U17, U19, and U21 levels.

