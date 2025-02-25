Liverpool are in talks with Atalanta over a summer move for Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman

The CAF Player of the Year winner has contributed to 24 goals this season, with 17 goals and seven assists

Liverpool are reportedly leading Arsenal in the race to sign the Nigerian winger ahead of the summer transfer window

Liverpool have initiated contact over a potential summer move for 27-year-old Nigerian international Ademola Lookman from Serie A club Atalanta.

The Super Eagles winger, who played a crucial role in Atalanta’s 2023/24 UEFA Europa League triumph, is attracting serious interest from top Premier League clubs, with Arsenal also reportedly in the mix.

Lookman has been in exceptional form this season, contributing to 24 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

With 17 goals and seven assists according to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old forward's performances have caught the attention of clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.

However, tensions between Lookman and Atalanta’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, have cast doubt over his long-term future in Italy, making a return to the Premier League a strong possibility.

Arsenal and Liverpool leading the race

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an enquiry regarding Lookman’s availability, while the club’s representatives have reached out to Atalanta over a potential transfer.

The Reds are closely monitoring the situation, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield.

Lookman’s versatility, goal-scoring ability, and Premier League experience make him an attractive option for Arne Slot’s squad.

Reports suggest that Liverpool are ahead of Arsenal in the race to secure Lookman’s signature.

Sky Sports has indicated that the Merseyside club’s negotiations are more advanced, putting them in pole position should the Nigerian winger decide to leave Serie A.

Premier League return on the horizon

Lookman, who previously played for Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, could be set for a return to English football after proving himself as a top-level attacker in Italy.

His electric pace, dribbling skills, and ability to score crucial goals make him a strong candidate for any club seeking attacking reinforcements.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Lookman’s next move.

Whether he chooses to return to the Premier League with Liverpool or Arsenal or remains at Atalanta, remains to be seen.

However, with both clubs actively pursuing him, the Super Eagles star may have a big decision to make in the coming months.

Lookman advised to join Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Super Eagles forward has advised Ademola Lookman to join Premier League club Chelsea when he inevitably leaves Atalanta in the summer.

Lookman was planning to leave Atalanta this summer even before the incident with Gian Piero Gasperini and things have only escalated after last week's crisis.

Gasperini slated the Super Eagles star after missing a penalty against Club Brugge and it consequently was part of the reason Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

