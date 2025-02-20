Manchester City were defeated 3-1 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night

France International Kylian Mbappe scored his first-ever hat-trick for Real Madrid across all competitions since his move from PSG

Pep Guardiola acknowledged that the best team won, noting that Manchester City had previously enjoyed successful campaigns

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City must accept their shortcomings in the Champions League after being eliminated by Real Madrid.

City suffered a 3-1 defeat in the second leg in Spain, resulting in a 6-3 aggregate loss to the European champions, ending their campaign in the play-off stage.

Manchester City have faced Real Madrid four times in the past four seasons with the English side losing on penalty last season.

Pep Guardiola admits that Real Madrid were the better team in their UEFA Champions League encounter. Photo by: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola congratulates Madrid

The former Bayern Munich coach has congratulated the Spanish giants for progressing into the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

According to ManCity, Guardiola felt his team was the second best on the pitch at the famous Santiago Bernabeu stadium. He said:

“The best team won, they deserved it. We made good Champions League campaigns in the past, [reaching the] semi-finals and finals, but this season no.

“I had the feeling in the previous three [years] we were better than them, this time they have been better.

“They can run, can make long possessions, high pressing, dynamic movement, defend well. They deserve it. We need to learn from it. We need to accept it and move forward.”

Pep Guardiola said, “Nothing is eternal" after his side was knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid per BBC.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off.

Commenting on the hattrick of the former PSG star, Guardiola said Real Madrid have a fantastic team. He said via UK outlet Independent:

"It's a fantastic team, they deserve to go through. We didn't deserve it, it's the first year we didn't make a good Champions League season. We have to accept it and fight for next season to be here again.

"Of course Real Madrid are contenders to win the Champions League now, but there are other good teams around.

What next for Man City?

Under Guardiola, Manchester City have enjoyed great success with their trophy haul including six Premier Leagues and the European Cup in 2023.

City are currently fourth in the Premier League and Guardiola is determined to carry on our run of qualifying for Europe’s top competition for the past 14 seasons. He said via ManCity:

“The game 2-3 at home was hard to swallow. Here it is not easy. Even with a positive result at home I know how good they are.

“With time, the team and the club will accept what it is.

“Now we have 13 Premier League games and we will try to be here next year.

“We have been unbelievable and we have to try, step-by-step, to get better.”

The EPL Champions will face Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 23 per Premier League.

Future with Man City

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pep Guardiola dismissed any possibility of leaving Manchester City after being approached to become England manager.

The former Barcelona coach has faced numerous challenges this season, including personal issues and allegations of breaching financial fair play rules.

Since joining the club, Guardiola has won six Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng