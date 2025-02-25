William Troost-Ekong suffered an injury in Al-Khalood's 0-2 loss to Oruba in the Saudi Pro League last week

Ekong injury adds to the growing list of Super Eagles players who will be unavailable for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to have a selection headache in his provisional list in the must-win encounter in March

Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup are getting slimmer with the injury worries of key players in their respective clubs.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before encountering Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Eric Chelle will make his debut as coach of the three-time AFCON winner as the nation is desperate not to miss the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is ready to play for Nigeria ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE.

Ekong out?

Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong is battling a calf injury.

According to ScoreNigeria, Ekong was replaced in the 70th minute of his Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood’s 0-2 loss at Al Orobah on February 14 and was missing in their 1-0 win over Al-Wehda last week Monday.

The former Watford player is currently receiving treatment in Europe and hopes to recover before the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The AFCON silver medallist has scored two goals, made 1 assist, and made 20 appearances for Al-Kholood per ESPN.

Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi suffered an injury against Oxford United during the weekend. Photo by: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC.

More injuries for the Super Eagles?

The trio of Semi Ajayi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika have reportedly sustained injuries ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Thisday, the West Bromwich Albion defender was wheeled off in the 41st minute and was replaced by former Everton man Mason Holgate in their 2-0 win over Oxford United.

The defender had suffered a hamstring injury, which kept him out of action until February.

The AFCON 2023 silver medallist has four weeks to return in time for the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is another who is a huge concern after coming off Lazio’s 0-0 draw against Venezia in the 41st minute due to a knock.

According to Thelaziali, the midfielder has already been ruled out of Tuesday’s Coppa Italia quarter-final clash against Inter, casting doubt over his availability for Nigeria’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Coach Marco Baroni said via Rotowire:

‘Dele-Bashiru will spend some time on the shelf due to an ankle injury.

‘He is expected to miss a couple of fixtures after getting hurt in the last Serie A round. Lazio will lean on Nicolo Rovella, Matteo Guendouzi, and Reda Belahyane at the position. He's usually one of the main deputies.

Super Eagles prospect Raphael Onyedika has added to the country’s injury concern.

The Club Brugge player was forced off the pitch in the 23rd minute during their clash against Standard Liège on Sunday per Fotomob.

Trouble for Eric Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that former CAF player of the year Victor Osimhen suffered an injury during Galatasaray's clash against Fenerbahce on Monday night.

Osimhen who has missed four World Cup qualifying games, was captured returning to the bench after he was substituted

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will depend on other in-form players to salvage Nigeria from missing another World Cup.

