Former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Adebayor, has been honoured at the Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) 2025, receiving the prestigious Gaming Influencer Award in Lagos.

The former Togolese international and Arsenal striker was recognised for his significant contributions to the gaming industry across Africa.

Emmanuel Adebayor was crowned as the Africa Player of the Year winner in 2008. Photo by Pakawich Damrongklattisak

Source: Getty Images

This marks the second edition of the award, which was previously presented to Nigerian football legend Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha at the inaugural expo, The Sun Nigeria reports.

The event, themed “Transforming the Gaming Sector with Artificial Intelligence and Fintech,” highlights the intersection of sports, technology, and digital innovation.

Bashir Are, Chairman of the Federation of State Gaming Regulation of Nigeria, praised Adebayor’s influence in advancing the gaming landscape on the continent.

Bashir Are noted that the award serves as both a recognition of Adebayor’s efforts and an encouragement to continue driving innovation in the industry.

The rise of Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor is one of Africa’s most accomplished footballers, known for his skill, physical presence, and goal-scoring ability.

Born in Togo, the lanky forward rose to prominence at AS Monaco, where he played a crucial role in the club’s success in the early 2000s.

Adebayor’s performances earned him a move to the English Premier League with Arsenal in 2006, where he became a key figure under Arsene Wenger.

During the 2007–08 season, the Togolese forward scored 30 goals across all competitions, winning the African Footballer of the Year award in 2008.

Life and success after Arsenal

Adebayor later played for several top European clubs, including Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur, consistently proving his goal-scoring prowess.

Emmanuel Adebayor brought out the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in the 2023 final match between Nigeria and hosts Ivory Coast. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

At Manchester City, the Togo legend made an immediate impact, scoring in his first four league games, while his loan spell at Real Madrid in 2011 saw him help the club secure the Copa del Rey, Transfermarkt reports.

At Tottenham, Adebayor remained an influential forward, finishing as the club’s top scorer during the 2013–14 season.

What did Adebayor achieve with Togo?

On the international stage, Adebayor captained Togo's national team for over a decade and was instrumental in leading the West African nation to their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in 2006.

He remains Togo’s all-time top scorer and played a crucial role in their success at the Africa Cup of Nations, notably reaching the quarterfinals in 2013.

Despite facing challenges, including the tragic 2010 Angola bus attack, Adebayor remained committed to representing his country and left a lasting legacy as one of Africa’s most influential footballers.

Okocha honours Togo legend Adebayor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha has honoured former Arsenal and ex-Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor at his home country Togo.

The Togolese legend celebrated his retirement from professional football with a star-studded event in Lome, with Okocha one of the high-profile retired players in attendance.

Adebayor left an indelible footprint in world football, having played for several top European clubs.

