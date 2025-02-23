Moses Simon has begun the process of obtaining French citizenship after six years of playing in Ligue 1

The 29-year-old has scored 34 goals and produced 39 assists with a total of 189 appearances for Nantes in all competition

The former Gent player will join the ranks of other Super Eagles players, such as Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Semi Ajayi, who also hold dual nationality

Moses Simon has officially applied for French nationality.

The Super Eagles winger has scored 5 goals, made 7 assists, and appeared in 20 matches while receiving 1 yellow card in the 2024/25 French Ligue 1 season.

The winger’s move is about his connection with France where he has spent the majority of his professional career.

Moses to play for France?

The AFCON winner remains ineligible to play for France at any international competition despite the possibility of obtaining a French passport.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Simon was not a French citizen when he played his first game for the Flying Eagles.

In late January, the winger celebrated the birth of his first son, adding to his family which already includes two daughters per Footboom.

Simon made his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a match against Uganda under former coach Daniel Amokachi.

He scored his first goal for Nigeria in a 2015 encounter against Niger Republic in September per TheNation.

The Super Eagles player has lived in France for six years with Nantes signing him permanently in 2020.

Other dual-citizenship Super Eagles players

Simon’s pursuit of dual nationality will not make him the first Super Eagles player to hold legal citizenship in two countries.

He will join a growing list of Nigerian internationals who have dual citizenship, including players like Maduka Okoye, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Gabriel Osho, and Alex Iwobi.

Other players with dual nationality include Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ademola Lookman, and Semi Ajayi.

Despite their eligibility to represent other nations, they have chosen to remain cap-tied to the Super Eagles.

According to UK outlet TheGuardian, Alex Iwobi’s decision to opt for Nigeria having been overlooked for England’s age-group squads for almost two years raises awkward questions about the FA’s setup. Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger said:

“He should be playing for England, and he did for a while.

“He played for the England youth teams for a while but when it came to the under-19s, they didn’t pick him”.

Tunji Banjo was the first diaspora-born player to feature for Nigeria, making his debut in 1980 and earning seven caps between then and 1981.

Reuben Agboola, born in Camden, was the first dual national to achieve that distinction.

The defender was called up by Clemens Westerhof in 1991 while playing for Sunderland and went on to participate in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished in third place.

Moses hails wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses Simon shared an emotional message with his wife after the birth of their third child.

The Super Eagles winger had previously fathered two daughters with his wife.

The Nantes star praised his wife as a strong woman, expressing how proud he is of her.

