Liverpool are eyeing Ademola Lookman as a replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves this summer

Atalanta are now open to selling Lookman, with a reported asking price of €60 million for the Nigerian forward

Lookman’s pace, goal-scoring ability, and versatility make him a strong fit for Liverpool’s attack

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Ademola Lookman as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, should the Egyptian forward leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Salah’s future at Liverpool remains uncertain, as the 31-year-old is yet to sign a contract extension with the Reds to extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool risk losing Mohamed Salah at the end of the season as the Egyptian forward's contract expires in the summer.

With the Egyptian’s current deal set to expire at the end of the season, Salah could leave Liverpool as a free agent, a situation that would leave the Reds in urgent need of a top-class replacement.

Liverpool have identified reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner and Atalanta winger Lookman as a strong candidate to fill the void should Salah leave, GiveMeSport reports.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles star has been in top form for Atalanta, playing a crucial role in their attacking setup.

Lookman’s impressive performances in Serie A and on the international stage have made him a prime target for Liverpool’s summer transfer plans.

Atalanta ready to let Lookman leave

Reports suggest that Atalanta are now open to selling Lookman in the upcoming transfer window.

The Italian club had previously blocked a move for him last year after Paris Saint-Germain came calling last summer, but are now willing to negotiate a transfer.

Lookman, who has been instrumental in Atalanta’s attack and led them to win the Europa League last season, could be available for a transfer fee of around €60 million, Transfermarkt reports.

The 27-year-old winger’s versatility, speed, and goal-scoring ability make him an ideal fit for Liverpool’s playing style.

His ability to play across multiple attacking positions would provide the Premier League leaders with an exciting option to reinforce their attacking firepower.

Why Lookman is a perfect fit for Liverpool

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman has enjoyed a stellar run of form this season netting 17 goals and creating seven assists and was recently named CAF African Player of the Year, an accolade that highlights his growing influence on the game.

Ademola Lookman is on the radar of Liverpool as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah next season.

The Super Eagles forward’s ability to dribble past defenders, score crucial goals, and create opportunities for teammates aligns well with Liverpool’s attacking philosophy.

With Salah reportedly leaving, Liverpool will need a player who can deliver goals and assists consistently.

Lookman’s experience in both the Premier League and Serie A makes him a strong candidate to make an immediate impact at Anfield.

Atalanta owner sides with Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagluica has shared his thoughts on the ongoing public beef between head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and attacker Ademola Lookman.

Lookman returned from injury to score within 36 seconds for Atalanta during their 3-1 loss to Club Brugge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout playoff.

Gasperini lashed Lookman, describing him as the worst penalty taker he's ever seen and the Super Eagles star fired back at his manager, describing his statement as hurtful and disrespectful.

