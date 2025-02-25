Ademola Lookman is confirmed to be leaving Atalanta this summer after three years at the club

A former Super Eagles attacker Sunday Mba has advised him to join Chelsea over other suitors

How does the reigning African Footballer of the Year’s stats compare to Chelsea attackers' numbers?

Former Super Eagles attacker Sunday Mba has advised Ademola Lookman to snub interest from other clubs and join Premier League club Chelsea next season.

Lookman will leave Atalanta this summer after Atalanta reportedly promised him a move after denying him a lucrative transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The recent incident with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has further heightened his departure rumours even though his exit was pre-planned last summer.

MBA speaking to Africa Foot, advised Lookman that Chelsea should be his preferred destination as he suits Enzo Maresca’s style and is better than all Chelsea attackers bar Cole Palmer.

“Chelsea should be Lookman's next home because the style of play suits what Enzo Maresca looks for in his strikers,” he told Africa Foot. “He's fast, technically gifted, can dribble, create chances and score a lot of goals. With all due respect, most Chelsea strikers struggle to bring out two of those qualities.

“Again, with all due respect, he is better than any other Chelsea player, with the possible exception of Cole Palmer,” he said.

Legit.ng compares Ademola Lookman’s stats this season to other Chelsea attackers.

Lookman vs Chelsea attackers

Lookman's stats this season

The former Premier League star has been Atalanta's best player since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 and peaked with a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final last season.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the versatile attacker has played 29 games this season, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists, averaging a goal contribution every 84 minutes.

Chelsea attackers' stat this season

Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and the suspended Mykailo Mudryk have all featured prominently for Chelsea this season.

Palmer leads the goals contributions with 14 goals and six assists in 29 games despite playing majorly in the league and was not even registered for the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

Striker Jackson has nine goals and five assists in 23 games and is injured until April. Nkunku has 13 goals and four assists in 33 games, while Mudryk who has been suspended since December has three goals and five assists in 15 games.

Right-wingers Madueke and Neto have eight goals, four assists and in 28 games has four goals and six assists in 30 games. January loan signing Jadon Sancho has two goals and six assists in 23 games.

Player goals assists Lookman 17 7 Palmer 14 6 Jackson 9 5 Nkunku 13 4 Mudryk 3 5 Madueke 8 4 Neto 4 6 Sancho 2 6

The stats don't lie that Lookman has been better than all Chelsea attackers including Palmer this season and will be a high-profile addition to the squad if signed.

Atalanta name asking price for Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta have named their transfer fee for Lookman who is expected to leave the Italian club at the end of the season after three years in Bergamo.

The reports of his departure escalated after the incident with Gasperini, even though it was already planned that he would be leaving last summer.

