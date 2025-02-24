Former Nigeria U-23 player Promise David said Canada football gave him the platform to excel in his career

The Union St.Gilloise striker said it was an opportunity to play for Nigeria during the 2023 U23 AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania

The Canadian-born player fired 13 goals in all competitions for his Brussels club Union in his first season in Belgium

Promise David has officially filed his one-time FIFA nationality switch from Nigeria.

The former Sirens player reportedly informed the Nigeria Football Federation last January that his preference was to play for his country of birth.

David's 28-minute goal through the spot-kick against Ajax was not enough for Union SG as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on goal aggregate last week.

The one-cap Nigeria U-23 player said Canada raised him and understands his football philosophy.

According to ScoreNigeria, he has now applied to play for Canada at full international level.

The Toronto FC youth player said he likes what the current head coach of Canada Soccer's Men's National team Jesse Marsch is doing with the team. He said via The Athletic:

“Canadian football raised me. I feel like I owe it back to Canada to perform for them.

Playing for Nigeria was great, but it was just an opportunity. I like what (Jesse Marsch) has done with the team.

The 23-year-old might get the opportunity of a lifetime due to the inability of the team to score goals.

Canada scored four goals in six 2024 Copa America matches, a situation coach Marsch is consider opting for a new option up front.

According to The Athletic, Cyle Larin is likely to lose his spot Promise David who has bagged an impressive six goals and added two assists. David said:

“(Marsch) was very serious about where he wants to take the national team to. It inspired me to want to be part of it”.

“Mentally, I’ve been wanting to be part of that group and training to be part of that group”.

It is expected then that David will also be named to Canada’s final roster for the crucial March window.

Canada plays Mexico in the semifinals, with the winner facing either the U.S. or Panama in the final at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles per Canadiansoccerdaily.

Canadian coach hails Promise David

A Canadian coach has compared Promise David to a machine due to his work rate on the field.

Anthony Vadori said the first time he saw the Union St.Gilloise striker, he knew David was destined for greatness. He said:

“You see the rapid increase. I think being a part of that history is an opportunity I should not pass up.”

“The first time I saw a 14-year-old David play for Toronto FC’s youth academy, he smiled and cracked jokes. So, too, was his knack for goal.

“He was this big, lanky, awkward kid. “Usually at that age, kids who are that tall can’t always control a ball. But Promise had the sweetest feet. He was special.”

“A speed demon, but no technique,” David said of his game back then, with the same charming laugh you hear often when speaking with him.

Eric Chelle to unveil new talents

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to unveil a new pool of talents ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A 35-man provisional list has been submitted to the Nigeria Football Federation after coach Chelle's European tours.

Nigerians are patiently waiting for the crop of players who will execute the first two matches under the Malian tactician.

