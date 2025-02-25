Gian Piero Gasperini has told the club that he will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the season

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini declared his intention not to renew his contract when it expires at the end of the season.

The Italian coach is reacting to the backlash from the comment made to Ademola Lookman as 'one of the worst penalty-takers'.

The Super Eagles player lost a penalty kick during Atalanta's 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the second-leg Champions League play-off.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has been backed by Atalanta fans following the row with coach Gasperini. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

The Super Eagles winger scored the only goal for his team after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Gasperini poised to leave Atalanta

Coach Gasperini joined La Dea in 2016 and has led the club through its best years, including a UEFA Europa League title.

According to ScoreNigeria, the tactician will say his goodbye to the Italian Serie A club after this season.

The incident between the Italian and Lookman, fast-tracked his departure.

He scolded the reigning African Football Player of the Year for taking the responsibility of a crucial spot-kick against Club Brugge per Goal. He said:

"Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen," the Italian manager told reporters.

"He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them.

Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all."

According to Footboom, AS Roma has contacted Gasperini to inquire about his availability. Other clubs linked to the Italian are Napoli, Juventus, and AC Milan.

Additionally, there are reports of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will not renew his contract at the end of the season. Photo by: Liam McBurney/PA Images.

Club president Luca Percassi said the club will respect coach Gasperini's decisions without waiting for the end of his contract following the Ademola Lookman row.

According to Footballitalia, Percassi said the club is focused on the remaining 12 Serie A matches.

He agreed that the coach's time for contract talks is not timely per Tuttomercatoweb. He via Bergamo:

"Surprised by the timing, we usually talk about it at the end of the season.

We are focused on the championship, but we will respect the coach's wishes: if this is his position, we will accept it and we will come to terms with it".

"I won't go into the matter anymore, I've already been clear enough. We have 12 games to play, we need to focus on those."

Tag on Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that La Dea has slapped a tag of 60-65 million euros on the AFCON silver medallist to facilitate a swift departure in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Atalanta president Luca Percassi confirmed that Liverpool, Manchester United, and three English clubs are interested.

PSG failed to return in January after learning of Atalanta’s unwillingness not to accept an offer for him in January and the French club signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead.

