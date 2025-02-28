Newcastle United are eager to sign Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman ahead of the summer transfer window

The Atalanta forward has been tipped to leave the club following his fall-out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City have also shown interest in the former Fulham forward

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has received an offer from Newcastle United ahead of next season in the English Premier League.

Veteran striker Callum Wilson and the club’s leading goal scorer Alexander Isak are likely to leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Lookman had previously played for Charlton Athletic, Everton, Leicester City, and Fulham before departing for Germany.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman is currently on the radar of English Premier League clubs. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Will Ademola survive the EPL again?

During his four years of play with Charlton Athletic (2015-2017) and Everton (2017-219), the Nigeria international struggled to make a goals impact scoring a total of 11 goals in 81 matches.

He made a return on loan to Fulham (1-year stint) in the 2020/21 season making 34 appearances with 4 goals before proceeding to Leicester City on loan (2021-22) where he scored 6 goals in 26 games.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, the 27-year-old Atalanta forward has been in fine form in Italy and could be set for a return to the Premier League.

The former England U-21 player has scored a total of 17 goals in 29 games for Atalanta in all competitions this season.

The versatile forward is considered to be one of the best footballers ranked 22 in The Guardian’s top 100 players in the world for 2024, playing 2,016 minutes for the La Dea.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is reportedly keen on adding attacking reinforcements.

Veteran striker Callum Wilson’s contract is set to expire while leading goal-scorer Alexander Isak is leaving at the end of the season per Footballinsider247.

Howe said Newcastle United is not a one-man team. He said via Skysports:

I don't think we're a one-man team. I never classify us in that bracket, but Alex brings unique qualities in that centre forward role, that pivotal role that we need.

"But we have other ways of playing, other players and skillsets to utilise.

The CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman has gotten offers from various European football clubs. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, a game-changer for Atalanta

Since joining Atalanta, the winger has asserted his dominance with his exceptional performances.

The Super Eagles player scored on his debut for the club in a 2-0 win against Sampdoria, making a lasting impression per Atalanta.

The reigning CAF Player of the Year scored his first career hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen to win their first UEFA Europa League Cup.

Despite his consistency, Lookman was labelled as ‘One of the worse penalty-takers’ after he missed a spot-kick against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League per BBC.

Following the outburst, Atalanta’s manager, Gian Piero says he will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the season per Football Italia.

Lookman Faces Tough Decision

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles player has been advised to make a decisive choice following his fallout with Coach Gasperini.

Fans have suggested that the coach mishandled the penalty situation and should not have blamed the winger.

They believe that letting go of any resentment will be beneficial for Lookman’s career and mental well-being.

Source: Legit.ng