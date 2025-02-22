Ademola Lookman has been advised to forgive Gian Piero Gasperini for his criticism of the Nigerian forward

The veteran Atalanta coach had berated Lookman, describing him as the ‘worst penalty-taker’ after their loss against Club Brugge

Gasperini’s comments did not sit well with Lookman who released a statement claiming he felt disrespected

Ademola Lookman has been urged to forgive Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini after the manager’s controversial remarks about his penalty-taking ability.

The Nigerian forward became the centre of controversy following Gasperini’s brutal comments, where he labelled Lookman “one of the worst penalty takers” he had ever seen.

Gian Piero Gasperini has stated his intention was not to offend Ademola Lookman after his harsh criticism of the Nigerian forward.

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred during Atalanta’s 3-1 second-leg Champions League play-off defeat to Club Brugge which sent the Italians packing from the competition.

Lookman, who had just scored a goal to reignite his team’s hopes, missed a crucial penalty that could have further reduced the deficit.

His effort was denied by Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, effectively ending Atalanta’s chances of advancing in the competition.

In the aftermath, Gasperini’s public criticism of Lookman sparked widespread debate and backlash.

Lookman fires back at Gasperini

Following Gasperini’s remarks, Lookman did not stay silent as the Super Eagles star released a statement expressing his disappointment, calling the comments “deeply disrespectful” and “personally hurtful.”

Lookman’s reaction resonated with fans and football pundits, many of whom criticised Gasperini’s decision to publicly attack his player rather than address the matter internally.

Some pointed out that Lookman had been instrumental in Atalanta’s success, including his outstanding performance in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored a hat-trick to secure the title.

Lookman advised to forgive Gasperini

Despite the tension between player and coach, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun has advised Lookman to take the high road and forgive Gasperini.

Ademola Lookman has been advised to forgive coach Gian Piero Gasperini following his harsh penalty comments.

Source: Getty Images

Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, believes that letting go of resentment will be beneficial for Lookman’s career and mental well-being.

“It is understandable that Lookman feels hurt and disrespected, but football is a sport where emotions run high. Managers and players don’t always see eye to eye, but professionalism must prevail.

"Forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting, it means moving forward in a way that benefits both parties.

“Lookman is a top-quality player with immense potential. If he stays, he should focus on proving his worth. If he leaves, he should do so with his head held high, knowing he has given his best to the club,” Omaenikun added.

Meanwhile, Gasperini is facing growing criticism for his handling of the situation as reports suggest that he may be considering stepping down from his position after receiving heavy backlash from fans and analysts.

Gasperini hints at leaving Atalanta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gasperini has disclosed that he may leave Atalanta before his contract expires in 2026, following widespread backlash over his controversial remarks about Ademola Lookman’s penalty miss.

Gasperini, who has managed Atalanta since 2016, hinted at an uncertain future with the club after facing criticism for his comments.

