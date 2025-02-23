Eric Chelle will have a handful of goalkeepers to choose from when he begins his stint as the Super Eagles coach

A Nigeria-eligible shot-stopper, who has been impressive in the German Bundesliga could become the new No.1 goalkeeper

Efforts are being made by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation to convince the star to switch allegiance

The Super Eagles' goalkeeping position could be up for a huge contest under the newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle.

Stanley Nwabali has remained Nigeria's No.1 shot-stopper following his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Chippa United goalkeeper displaced Stanley Uzoho under Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro and has been impressive in-between the sticks.

Noah Atubolu is being linked with Nigeria's Super Eagles. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

Noah Atubolu impresses in Germany

However, a new chap has set sights on the position as he continues to impress in the German Bundesliga this season.

SC Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has made four penalty saves for his club and has attracted the interest of Chelle.

He put a decent performance in their emphatic 5-0 win over Werder Bremen, producing another penalty save.

The 22-year-old, who is becoming a penalty-stopping specialist, denied Andre Silva from the spot, during the encounter.

It was his fourth consecutive penalty save in the Bundesliga in the last one year.

According to Footy Stats, Atubolu has conceded 28 goals and kept 8 clean sheets in 20 matches in the Bundesliga 2024/2025 season.

As a result, his team conceded a goal every 64 minutes anytime he was in goal. The statistics platform added:

"Noah Atubolu's per 90 minutes goals conceded stat is 1.4. In terms of raw goalkeeping, he's saved 64 of the 93 shots faced - meaning Noah Atubolu's save percentage is 68.82%.

After their win over Werder Bremen, he said via Get Football News Germany:

“I was very happy to save a penalty here at home in front of the fans.

“It is got to do with the fact that I spend a lot of time practising penalties and am prepared. I have my methods, but I am not going to give them away.”

Is Noah Atubolu a Nigerian?

Born in Germany to Nigerian parents of the Igbo tribe, the goalie has steadily progressed through Germany’s youth ranks, having featured at the U17, U19, and U21 levels.

Noah Atubolu has impressed in the German Bundesliga this season. Photo: Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

Although he has deep ties to German football, officials from Nigeria are looking to convince him to switch allegiance, as the search for a dependable goalkeeper continues.

Atubolu has exceptional reflexes, a commanding presence, and the ability to perform under pressure, as many refer to him as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe.

If Nigeria can successfully persuade him to switch allegiance, he could provide the long-term stability the team has been seeking between the posts.

Semi Ajayi, Dele-Bashiru suffer injury

Legit.ng earlier reported that Semi Ajayi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have sustained injuries while in action for their respective clubs.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chellewill have some concerns as both players are key members of the Nigerian national team.

The Franco-Malian tactician's main target is to ensure that Nigeria pick a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng