Ademola Lookman was on the verge of joining French club Paris Saint-Germain in the summer before the deal collapsed

The Nigerian international has faced criticism from head coach Gian Piero Gasperini following their Champions League exit

Club president Antonio Percassi earlier disclosed that the club would not stop the Nigerian if he desires to leave

Tensions escalated between Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman shortly after the club crashed out of the Champions League.

Lookman, who returned from injury was on the scoresheet in their 3-1 loss to Club Brugge, but the Nigerian international was singled out for blame.

Atalanta failed in their quest to overturn their 2-1 first-leg loss to the Belgian side as they were training 3-0 half-time in the reverse fixture.

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi says Ademola Lookman could leave. Photo: Marco Canoniero.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman was introduced into the game at the start of the second half and it took just seconds for the 27-year-old to register his name on the scoresheet.

In the 60th minute, Atalanta had a chance to further reduce the deficit when they were awarded a penalty, however, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet denied Lookman from the spot.

Club Brugge eventually qualified for the Round of 16 following a 5-2 aggregate win over the Italian outfit.

After the game, Gasperini blasted Ademola Lookman, saying the forward is the worst penalty-taker he has ever seen.

The remarks sparked anger across the world as the reigning African Player of the Year also released a statement on X saying the manager's comments were hurtful and disrespectful.

Meanwhile, fans are calling on the player to seek a transfer away from the club.

Atalanta president's stance on Ademola Lookman's transfer

Club president Antonio Percassi stated that the club would not force Lookman to stay if he wished to leave.

After leading the club to the Europa League title last season where he scored a hat-trick in the final, several clubs justled for the player's signature.

Lookman reportedly agreed personal terms with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, but somehow the deal collapsed on the deadline day.

His existing contract with the Serie A outfit runs until June 2026. President Percassi said via Thisday:

"We’ll do everything we can to keep him, but he mustn’t stay against his will. After all, we’ve already replaced players like Zapata, Muriel, and Gomez.”

Atalanta fans show support for Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atalanta fanbase wasted no time in defending their star player.

A banner which was displayed outside the club’s Zingonia training ground carried a simple yet powerful message.

Written in both English and Italian, was a clear sign that Atalanta fans refuse to turn their backs on Lookman in difficult times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng