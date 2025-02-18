Wilfred Ndidi is back from injury and the Nigerian international is speaking ahead of forthcoming matches

The Super Eagles star who was out of action for two months, played in Leicester City's loss to Arsenal

He hinted that he is fully fit, as the Nigerian national team set to take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers

Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi has shared his thoughts ahead of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

New Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will bank on the Leicester midfielder's experience when he takes charge of his first matches for Nigeria.

The three-time African champions are in a difficult situation, having failed any of their first four matches in the World Cup qualifying series.

Wilfred Ndidi has expressed confidence ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively, before losing 2-1 to neighbours Benin Republic.

Now they are condemned to win their next game as they travel to Kigali to face the Amavubi of Rwanda on March 21.

The Super Eagles then return to Uyo where they host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium four days later.

Chelle took time out to meet with his players in England as Nigeria prepare for the coming games.

Ndidi, who was out of action in December and January has returned to action as he captained Leicester City in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

He was also in action in their loss to Arsenal at the King Power Stadium and after the game, the 28-year-old stated that he feels great ahead of the coming matches.

Ndidi told LCFC:

“I feel great and amazing. There are a lot of games coming up, so I need to look after myself and keep going.”

Ndidi was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

Only recently, Chelle went on a European tour where he met with key players, including Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Moses Simon, as he prepares for his first game in charge.

His journey led him to France, where a meeting was held with Nantes winger Moses Simon, before continuing to England for discussions with Fulham’s Iwobi and Leicester City’s Ndidi, as per All Nigeria Soccer.

Chelle to unveil new players?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has compiled an exciting list of young talents for future national team call-ups.

The Franco-Malian tactician plans to rejuvenate the squad with fresh, dynamic players who can form the core of the Super Eagles in the years ahead.

It is believed that the new crop of players will signal a new direction for the Super Eagles.

Source: Legit.ng