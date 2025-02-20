Chuba Akpom has gotten the nod from Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to make his debut for Nigeria

The Lille forward said he has been waiting for a call-up to the Nigerian national team since 2019, after switching his allegiance from England

The former England U-19 star emphasised that young English players do not switch to Nigeria at a young age due to the lack of proper structures

Reports have it that Chuba Akpom has been named in the 23-man list submitted to the Nigeria Football Federation by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

The former England U19 star is set to replace an injured Super Eagles player ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The former Ajax player stands a chance of proving himself when the Super Eagles take on Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before squaring up against Zimbabwe four days later.

Chuba Akpom and Victor Osimhen to form striking partnership ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.

Golden opportunity for Akpom

The former PAOK Salonika player is reportedly included in the 35-man provisional list submitted by Eric Chelle.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, Chelle has switched the former England with an injured Super Eagles star who is unnamed.

The Brighton player said he does not have any clue why he was not invited five years after switching allegiance per Omasporttv. He said via YouTube:

“I don’t have a clue why I haven’t received a call-up from the national team yet. Maybe there are many good strikers, but selections should be based on merit for the country to move forward.

The players who are performing well should be given the chance.

I’ve been waiting since 2019; I switched my allegiance from England to Nigeria a while ago, but if it happens, it happens. If not, I’ll just keep working hard.

Apom has scored two goals in his first three games this season since joining from Ajax.

On switching allegiances

Akpom stated young English players do not have the opportunity to represent Nigeria in various underage categories.

According to BBC, the former England U20 player confirmed that he intended to represent Nigeria at the international level after a discussion with former NFF President Amaju Pinnick. He said:

"Growing up in England, we play at U16, U17, U19, U21 level, and so on. We never had the opportunity to play for Nigeria at those age levels.

It’s only when you start breaking into the first team that Nigeria will reach out and invite you to play for them.

It’s not that players are switching because they can't play for England, but because another opportunity has presented itself.”

National experience

Akpom had a solid performance with England in various age-grade international tournaments.

He made his debut for the U-17 team, scoring a goal in the 4-0 victory over the Faroe Islands.

Akpom then scored his first goal for the England U-20s after coming on as a substitute against the Netherlands per Northlondonisred.

Later, he was selected for the England U-21 squad for the UEFA European Championship qualifier against Norway in September 2016.

Akpom hits back at Mikel

