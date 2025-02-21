Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised Ademola Lookman after his missed penalty in the UEFA Champions League

Lookman responded on social media, expressing his disappointment and accusing the Atalanta coach of disrespect

Atalanta’s owner hopes to manage tensions, but Lookman is expected to leave the club in the summer

Atalanta’s star forward, Ademola Lookman, has found himself at the centre of a heated controversy following the club’s surprise exit from the Champions League against Club Brugge.

The Serie A side, who were strong favourites to advance, suffered a 5-2 aggregate defeat against the Belgian club, despite their superior rankings in the competition.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has reportedly refused to apologise to Ademola Lookman after publicly criticising the Nigerian forward. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

The controversy erupted after Lookman missed a crucial penalty in the second leg. Instead of offering support, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised him, stating, "He is one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen," BBC reports.

The coach further claimed that Lookman was not designated to take the penalty and pointed out his poor track record in training.

This comment sparked outrage, leading to an escalating feud between the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner and his manager.

Lookman fires back at Gasperini

Unsurprisingly, Lookman did not take Gasperini’s harsh words lightly.

The 27-year-old Nigerian forward took to social media to express his disappointment, describing the coach’s remarks as "hurtful" and "disrespectful."

Lookman’s response garnered significant attention, with fans and pundits debating whether Gasperini had crossed the line.

The fallout between the two has reportedly caused tension within the Atalanta dressing room. While some believe Gasperini’s blunt honesty was unnecessary, others argue that players must accept criticism, particularly at the highest levels of European football.

Regardless, Lookman is now expected to consider his future away from Atalanta, with reports indicating he may seek a transfer in the summer.

Gasperini stands firm, no apology coming

Despite the backlash, Gasperini remains steadfast in his stance.

Reports from Sky Sports confirm that the Atalanta coach has no intention of apologising to Lookman.

Lookman and Gasperini helped Atalanta win their first European title last season but current frictions between the pair could lead to one leaving the club this summer. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Club owner Antonio Percassi, however, is reportedly keen on ensuring that the strained relationship between the pair does not derail Atalanta’s season.

Percassi hopes both parties can maintain professionalism until the end of the campaign, but sources suggest he is well aware that Lookman is likely to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. Meanwhile, discussions are swirling around Gasperini’s future, as his handling of the situation has raised concerns about his long-term role at the club.

NFF president speaks after Gasperini’s comments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Gusau has fully supported Ademola Lookman, who Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini criticised.

In an unofficial response, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president took to his Instagram account to share a photo of Lookman’s celebration with Atalanta.

Gusau claims the NFF is proud of Lookman and is offering the Atalanta forward all the needed support during this trying period against his club coach Gasperini.

