Atalanta has reportedly begun talks with Maurizio Sarri as a potential replacement for Gian Piero Gasperini next season

Gasperini publicly criticised Lookman after a penalty miss in the Champions League, sparking a major fallout

Gasperini attempted to resign, but Atalanta's management persuaded him to stay until the end of the season

Tensions at Atalanta have reached a boiling point following a heated exchange between head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and forward Ademola Lookman.

The conflict began after Lookman missed a crucial penalty against Club Brugge as the Italian club were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, prompting Gasperini to criticise him publicly.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman had a public fallout after their ouster from the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

In his post-match interview, the Atalanta boss labelled Lookman "one of the worst penalty takers" he had ever seen, a statement that did not sit well with the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner.

Lookman swiftly responded, accusing Gasperini of "a lack of respect" as he took exception to being the scapegoat for Atalanta’s ouster from the Champions League, further fueling the controversy.

Despite the tension, reports from Sky Sports confirm that Gasperini has no intention of apologising to Lookman.

Meanwhile, Atalanta owner Antonio Percassi is hoping to maintain a working relationship between the two until the season’s end.

However, with Lookman expected to request a transfer this summer, the fallout may have lasting consequences for Atalanta.

Gasperini’s resignation attempt and management's intervention

As the situation escalated, reports emerged that Gasperini had offered to resign on the morning of February 19.

Lookman and Gasperini all smiles before the UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid earlier this season. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Tutto Atalanta reported that Gasperini was prepared to walk away from the club, only for the Atalanta management, led by the Percassi family, to intervene and convince him to stay.

While the Italian coach has agreed to remain until the end of the season, the atmosphere within the team has been significantly affected.

Reports suggest that Gasperini’s relationship with some members of the squad has been strained for some time, and this latest dispute could be the final push towards his departure in the summer.

With the club looking ahead to a new chapter, change appears inevitable.

Sarri linked as a potential Gasperini replacement

Atalanta’s management has already begun considering potential replacements for Gasperini as the club has reportedly initiated discussions with former Napoli, Chelsea, Juventus, and Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri.

The experienced Italian manager, currently without a club, is being considered as a strong candidate to take over next season.

Sarri's attacking and possession-based philosophy aligns well with Atalanta’s recent playing style under Gasperini.

His international experience and tactical expertise could provide the Bergamo-based club with a fresh approach, ensuring continuity in their ambitious footballing project.

While nothing has been finalised, all signs point to a managerial shake-up at Atalanta this summer.

Atalanta fans show support to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta fans have shown unwavering support for Lookman after head coach Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised the Nigerian forward for his penalty-taking abilities.

A banner displayed outside the club’s Zingonia training ground carried a simple yet powerful message: “Thanks Mola! Don’t be afraid to take a penalty kick.”

