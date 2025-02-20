Atalanta fans have displayed a supportive banner for Ademola Lookman outside the club’s training ground

The banner’s message encourages Lookman to stay confident despite Gia Piero Gasperini’s criticism after his penalty miss

Fans reaffirm Lookman’s place as a club hero, remembering his key contributions to Atalanta’s success

Atalanta fans have shown unwavering support for Ademola Lookman after head coach Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised the Nigerian forward for his penalty-taking abilities.

Lookman, who played a crucial role in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph and was recently crowned African Player of the Year, found himself at the centre of controversy after missing a penalty in the club’s Champions League exit against Club Brugge.

Ademola Lookman and Gian Piero Gasperini have fallen out after the Atalanta coach's comments labelling the Nigerian forward the worst penalty-taker. Photo by Piero Cruciatti

Source: Getty Images

Gasperini made a harsh remark branding the 27-year-old forward “one of the worst penalty takers” after he missed a crucial penalty in Atalanta’s 3-1 defeat at home to the Belgian club, BBC reports.

Lookman, who made history after coming off the bench to score in 36 seconds in the second half, responded to his manager’s criticism by releasing a statement.

The reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year claims he feels disrespected by the comments of Gasperini after trying his best to help the team succeed.

Atalanta fans send Lookman strong message of support

Meanwhile, Atalanta fanbase wasted no time in defending their star player.

According to Tutto Atalanta, a banner displayed outside the club’s Zingonia training ground carried a simple yet powerful message:

“Thanks Mola! Don’t be afraid to take a penalty kick.”

The banner, written in both English and Italian, was a clear sign that Atalanta fans refuse to turn their backs on Lookman in difficult times.

Rather than focusing on a single missed penalty, they choose to celebrate his contributions and encourage him to keep striving for greatness.

Lookman and Gasperini all smiles as they celebrated winning the UEFA Europa League together last season. Photo by Marco Bertorello

Source: Getty Images

Lookman has been one of Atalanta’s standout performers in recent seasons, delivering memorable performances and scoring crucial goals for the club.

The Nigerian forward’s hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen secured Atalanta’s first major European trophy, making him a hero in Bergamo.

Lookman’s legacy at Atalanta remains intact

Despite the recent controversy, the outpouring of support from fans reaffirms Lookman’s place as a key figure in Atalanta’s history.

The 27-year-old forward has repeatedly delivered on the big stage and remains a beloved figure among the supporters.

As the situation between Lookman, Gasperini, and the club continues to develop, one thing is clear: Atalanta fans stand firmly behind their hero.

The message outside Zingonia is more than just encouragement, it is a reminder that true loyalty goes beyond one moment of failure.

Fabrizio shares key update on Lookman’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman is set to leave Serie A side Atalanta this summer despite his recent fallout with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on his official social media following the explosive exchange that followed Atalanta’s surprise Champions League exit against Club Brugge.

Fabrizio further disclosed that talks about Lookman’s departure had been ongoing since last summer, with several clubs showing keen interest in acquiring the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng