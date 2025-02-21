Ademola Lookman was branded the 'worst penalty taker ever', but Nigerians are not taking the comments likely

Fans have forced Atalanta to deactivate the comment section of the club's social media handle over Gian Piero Gasperini's remarks

Despite scoring against Club Brugge, the reigning African Player of the Year was singled out for blame as they crashed out of the Champions League

Nigerian fans have continued to demand respect for the reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman following Gian Piero Gasperini's comments.

The Atalanta manager singled out the Nigerian international after the club crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

La Dea failed in their quest to overturn a 2-1 first-leg loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League round of 16 play-off.

Ademola Lookman was branded the worst penalty taker by Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

They were 3-0 down at halftime inside the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo and Lookman was introduced at the start of the second half.

It took just seconds into the restart before the Super Eagles forward struck to put the scoreline at 3-1.

Atalanta had a chance to further reduce the deficit in the 60th minute as they were rewarded with a penalty.

Lookman stepped up to take the spot-kick, but goalkeeper Simon Mignolet did well to deny the Nigerian international as Atalanta crashed out of the tournament, GOAL reports.

After the game, head coach Gasperini attributed their exit to Lookman's miss, saying the Nigerian star is the worst penalty-taker he has ever seen.

The remarks left the football world furious, with Lookman stating that the comments were hurtful and disrespectful.

Fans storm Atalanta on social media

Angry fans have continued to explore all possible means to vent their anger on the Italian club.

Atalanta's social media handles have continued to feel the heat, with many demanding respect for Lookman.

Nigerian fans call on Atalanta to apologise to Ademola Lookman. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the Super Eagles star helped the Serie A side to the Europa League title when he netted a hat-trick in the final.

While some are calling on the manager to apologise, others are calling on the player's exit.

Atalanta deactivate comment section

The Italian club have limited the comment section on Instagram after users continued to rip the club apart.

While the club shared a clip of Berat Djimsiti in celebration of the defender's birthday, the post was met with demands for Lookman's respect.

@prince_able wrote:

"We mount this page until you apologize."

@dardy_pee added:

"Someone missed a penalty against Arsenal but wasn’t called the worst penalty taker.

"The coach needs to publicly apologize to Lookman and he should learn how to deal with players in the dressing room not coming on media to ridicule them. Stand strong."

@jaffyjayprince said:

"No disrespect to Ademola Lookman will be tolerated."

@chuksdove posited:

"@molalookman we're leaving this club for him next summer transfer. Since the coach no get respect.

NFF president backs Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has reacted to the episode involving Ademola Lookman and his manager.

Lookman was labelled the worst penalty-taker after missing a crucial spot-kick.

The NFF boss took to his Instagram account to share a photo of Lookman’s celebration with Atalanta

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng