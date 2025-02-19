Ademola Lookman was criticised following Atalanta's exit from this season's UEFA Champions League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown their support behind the Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman, who was criticised by Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Following Atalanta's exit from the Champions League, Lookman, who scored in their loss to Club Brugge, was singled out for blame.

Gasperini left the football world furious when he stated that Lookman is the worst penalty-taker he has ever seen.

CAF backs Ademola Lookman after Gasperini's comments. Photo: @CAF_Online.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old took to social media to respond, saying the manager's comments were hurtful and showed some level of disrespect.

CAF backs Ademola Lookman

In an official reaction, CAF took to its official X handle to show a highlight of Lookman's performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Atalanta star played a key role in Nigeria's quest at the continental showpiece scoring three goals in the process.

Lookman netted a brace against Cameroon in the Round of 16, before scoring the only goal against Angola in the quarter-final.

He was named the 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year at an awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco after a stellar season with Atalanta and the Nigeria national team per ESPN.

Source: Legit.ng