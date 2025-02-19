CAF Releases Statement Following Gasperini’s Comments on African Player of the Year
- Ademola Lookman was criticised following Atalanta's exit from this season's UEFA Champions League
- Despite scoring in their loss to Club Brugge, Lookman was singled out for blame following his penalty miss
- Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini branded the 27-year-old as the worst penalty-taker he has ever seen
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown their support behind the Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman, who was criticised by Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
Following Atalanta's exit from the Champions League, Lookman, who scored in their loss to Club Brugge, was singled out for blame.
Gasperini left the football world furious when he stated that Lookman is the worst penalty-taker he has ever seen.
The 27-year-old took to social media to respond, saying the manager's comments were hurtful and showed some level of disrespect.
CAF backs Ademola Lookman
In an official reaction, CAF took to its official X handle to show a highlight of Lookman's performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
The Atalanta star played a key role in Nigeria's quest at the continental showpiece scoring three goals in the process.
Lookman netted a brace against Cameroon in the Round of 16, before scoring the only goal against Angola in the quarter-final.
He was named the 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year at an awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco after a stellar season with Atalanta and the Nigeria national team per ESPN.
Details shortly...
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.