Mutiu Adepoju has cautioned Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini over his comments on Ademola Lookman

The 'Headmaster' stated that Lookman’s contribution should not be overshadowed by one missed spot-kick

He said certain matters should remain private and not be used as a public point of blame during post-interviews

Mutiu Adepoju has strongly criticised Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, for his harsh comments following the club’s recent UEFA Champions League exit.

Gasperini blamed Ademola Lookman, the reigning African Player of the Year, for missing a penalty during the match.

Adepoju, who was part of the victorious 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) team, voiced his disapproval, pointing out that the Atalanta manager's comments could be demoralising for the young player.

Super Eagles Legend cautions Gasperini

The former Nigeria midfielder expressed his concerns over Gasperini's remarks, emphasising that football is a game of mistakes, and anyone can miss a penalty.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Mutiu was clear in his stance, asserting that Lookman should not be singled out for what was just an unfortunate moment in the game. He said:

“I don’t know the reason behind Gian Piero Gasperini's statements. Maybe it was because of the exit from the UEFA Champions League or the penalty miss.

“In football, anybody can miss a penalty which I believe he has been doing fantastically well with the team all this while”.

Lookman had just returned from an injury and, despite missing the penalty, had still managed to score a goal for his team in the match per BBC.

Adepoju added:

“He came back from injury and scored a goal for the club. I don’t think the entire blame should be placed at his feet.

Coaches should show discretion

Mutiu Adepoju, who had a distinguished playing career and has since been involved in coaching, stressed that experienced coaches should be mindful of what they discuss during post-match interviews.

According to the former Shooting Stars coach, there are certain matters that should remain private and not be used as a public point of blame. The penalty miss, in his view, falls into that category. He said:

“As an experienced coach, there are issues you do not discuss during post-match interviews.

The Nigerian legend's comments offer valuable insight into the complex dynamics of player-coach relationships and the responsibility that comes with managing young, talented players.

According to ESPN, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini called Ademola Lookman "one of the worst penalty takers” after he missed a penalty, which played a part in their 3-1 loss to Club Brugge at home in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The former Al-Ittihad player believes that the harsh public criticism of Lookman might have a lasting impact on his morale, which could ultimately hurt both the player and the team’s future performances.

The legendary Nigerian midfielder made it clear that, while mistakes happen, it’s how the team and coaching staff respond that truly matters in the long run.

Lookman shines in Champions League

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman became the eighth Nigerian player to score against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid, the 2024 CAF Player of the Year was named the match's Most Valuable Player.

Other Nigerians who have scored against the renowned Spanish club include Samuel Chukwueze, Kalu Uche, Ikechukwu Uche, Finidi George, Emmanuel Dennis, Yusuf Ayila, and James Obiorah.

