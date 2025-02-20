Christantus Uche has been nominated for the La Liga U23 Player of the Month award for February 2025

Christantus Uche has been nominated for LaLiga U-23 Player of the Month award for February.

The recognition comes following his performances for Getafe including his opening goal against Girona in his last game.

The versatile midfielder will battle Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, Valencia’s Javi Guerra, Real Betis’ Jesus Rodriguez, and Celta Vigo’s Javi Rodriguez for the individual accolade.

Uche has scored once in four outings for Jose Bordalás’ side this month.

Nigeria forward Christantus Uche is among the players expected to make their debut for the Super Eagles in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Uche’s Impressive contributions

The Super Eagles prospect performance has been impressive this month for Getafe.

According to LaLiga, the 21-year-old started every match for Getafe in the Spanish league, accumulating 212 minutes of playing time.

His consistency on the pitch was pivotal in helping the club secure seven points from a possible nine.

The Nigerian forward scored the opening goal in the third minute during Getafe's 2-1 win over Girona on February 14 per Thewest.

Uche had already made a mark in his previous outing with a goal and an assist, further cementing his status as one of Getafe’s key performers.

Race for La Liga award

Uche’s nomination for the La Liga U23 Player of the Month award has placed him in a competitive race against four other highly talented young players.

Among his rivals are Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who has been a standout performer for the Catalan giants, and Valencia’s Javi Guerra, who has also impressed in the league per Tribuna.

Yamal has scored 11 goals and made 13 assists in 32 appearances. He said via Mundo Deportivo:

“A season is long, and every team experiences ups and downs. Atletico started strong, and now we’ve caught up.

The key is to bounce back. If you lose four games but win ten in a row, you’ll always be in the race.”

Additionally, Jesús Rodríguez of Real Betis and Javi Rodríguez from Celta de Vigo are in contention for the award.

Despite stiff competition, Uche's recent form, combined with his all-around contributions to Getafe, makes him a strong contender for the recognition.

Suspension against Real Betis

Uche faces a setback ahead of Getafe’s upcoming match against Real Betis this Sunday.

The talented forward has accumulated five yellow cards this season, which automatically triggers a one-match suspension.

This suspension will bring an end to his remarkable streak of 24 consecutive La Liga appearances.

A plus for Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported on why Super Eagles prospect Christantus Uche has yet to receive a call-up from Eric Chelle.

The former AD Ceuta player has showcased his abilities in matches against Las Palmas and Girona, reminding the coach of his potential.

Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the provisional list ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

