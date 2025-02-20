Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms that Ademola Lookman will leave Atalanta this summer despite recent controversies

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s harsh criticism of Lookman for a missed penalty has sparked a public debate

With several clubs interested, Lookman’s departure is set to pave the way for a fresh start for the Super Eagles forward

Ademola Lookman is set to leave Serie A side Atalanta this summer despite his recent fallout with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on his official social media following the explosive exchange that followed Atalanta’s surprise Champions League exit against Club Brugge.

Ademola Lookman's future at Atalanta remains unclear after a fallout with coach Gian Piero Gasperini after their UEFA Champions League exit. Photo by Isabella Benotto

Source: Getty Images

Gasperini publicly lambasted Lookman for his missed penalty during the defeat, labelling the Super Eagles forward as one of the worst penalty-takers he has ever seen.

The Italian coach’s comments not only drew severe criticism from fans and pundits but also fueled speculation about the Nigerian forward’s future at the club.

Lookman releases statement after Gasperini’s criticism

In response, Lookman issued a statement expressing his deep disappointment at Gasperini as he claimed he was disrespected by the veteran Atalanta coach.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and the incredible fans of Bergamo,” Lookman said.

Lookman’s response resonated with many supporters who felt that a single mistake should not tarnish a player’s overall contribution.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Lookman’s future

In his latest update, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the plan for Lookman to exit Atalanta remains unchanged.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini labelled Lookman as the worst penalty-taker after the Nigerian forward missed one in the 3-1 home defeat against Club Brugge. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

The football transfer expert noted that despite the strong words exchanged with Gasperini, Atalanta is expected to address the situation in the coming 24 hours.

However, Romano emphasised that such internal clarifications would not alter the inevitable outcome of the transfer.

Romano further disclosed that talks about Lookman’s departure had been ongoing since last summer, with several clubs showing keen interest in acquiring the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner.

The planned transfer, already in the pipeline, is now expected to take place at the end of the current season.

The implications of Lookman’s impending exit

The fallout between Lookman and Gasperini has not only put Atalanta under scrutiny but also highlighted the growing trend of high-profile exits when player-coach relationships sour.

As clubs navigate the challenges of modern football management, public spats like this one serve as a reminder of the pressure and passion involved at the highest levels.

For Lookman, this move could be a turning point, providing an opportunity to rebuild his career in a more supportive environment and regain his form away from the controversies that have recently marred his time at Atalanta.

CAF reacts after Gasperini’s statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown their support behind the Super Eagles wingerLookman, who was criticised by Atalanta head coach Gasperini.

Following Atalanta's exit from the Champions League, Lookman, who scored in their loss to Club Brugge, was singled out for blame.

