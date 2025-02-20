Ademola Lookman fired back at Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini after UEFA Champions League elimination

Gasperini singled out the reigning African Footballer of the Year after he missed a crucial penalty against Club Brugge

Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero has shared his thoughts on the incident, backing the Nigerian attacker

An Italian legend has sided with Ademola Lookman after he fired back at Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini for singling him out for blame after their UEFA Champions League elimination.

Atalanta were eliminated from the Champions League by Club Brugge after losing 5-2 on aggregate during the knockout playoff second-leg match in Bergamo.

Ademola Lookman scores Atalanta's only goal during their 3-1 UCL loss to Club Brugge. Photo by Isabella Bonotto/AFP.

Lookman returned from injury and was named among the substitutes for the crucial match. He came on as a second-half substitute with Atalanta down 3-0 and scored within 36 seconds.

However, he became the villain after missing a decisive penalty, and Gasperini lashed him at his post-match conference, describing him as the worst penalty taker he's ever seen.

The Super Eagles star responded with a statement on social media, describing the manager singling him out as very “hurtful” and “disrespectful”.

His response has generated further buzz about the incident and has earned him more support than criticism from fans, ex-players, and the media.

Del Piero backs Lookman

Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero has backed Lookman for responding to Gasperini's insult, admitting he would have been furious, too, if on the receiving end.

“It is human to make mistakes, including from the penalty spot,” he told Sky Italia during punditry ahead of Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven.

Simon Mignolet saved Ademola Lookman's penalty during Atalanta's 3-1 loss to Club Brugge. Photo by Bruno Fahy/Belga Mag/AFP.

“Aside from the internal dynamics of that team, I would have been very upset by Gasperini’s words in the press conference. I am therefore not entirely surprised that Lookman responded that way, as he is right to do so.

He added that the incident could affect the rest of Atalanta’s season. La Dea have been eliminated from all cup competitions and have only the Serie A title to compete for.

“He is having an extraordinary campaign and has been put on the chopping block, which risks damaging the rest of the season. We’ll see how the team reacts.”

Lookman was close to leaving Atalanta at the start of the season when Paris Saint-Germain came calling, but the club blocked him from leaving and also in the January window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Super Eagles forward is still expected to leave the UEFA Europa League holders, and clarification over the incident with Gasperini is expected to be clarified soon.

PSG, which were interested in him previously, are unlikely to come back for him after signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi confirmed he has interests from three Premier League clubs.

