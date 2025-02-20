Ademola Lookman and Gian Piero Gasperini have traded words after Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League elimination

The Italian manager publicly criticised the Super Eagles forward after he missed a crucial penalty against Club Brugge

The incident has escalated, with Atalanta stakeholders set to hold showdown talks between the two at training today

Atalanta stakeholders are set to intervene in the ongoing rift between Ademola Lookman and head coach Gian Piero Gasperini after both exchanged words in the media.

The Serie A club were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night after a 5-2 aggregate loss to Club Brugge in the knockout playoff.

Atalanta lost the first leg 2-1 and were 3-0 down at halftime before Lookman was introduced, and he scored within 36 seconds to lift the team's spirits.

However, things went downhill after he missed a penalty, which could have further boosted La Dea’s chances of progressing, and the incidents that followed were unprecedented.

Gasperini slammed Lookman, player responded

Gasperini blasted Lookman at his press conference, accusing the striker of getting euphoric with his goal and taking the kick of the designated taker despite being “the worst taker he's ever seen”.

The Nigerian forward did not take kindly to the vilifying statement from the Italian manager and published a statement on social media describing it as “disrespectful” and “hurtful”.

His response escalated the incident further after confirming he was instructed by the team's designated penalty taker to take the kick, and he took responsibility.

This further confirms that Gasperini's criticisms were harsh, emotional and misdirected as he failed to confirm the on-pitch incident before firing the Nigerian at his post-match conference.

Another incident which put the manager in a bad light was captain Rafael Toloi receiving a red card after slamming the ball into an opponent’s face, but Gasperini was mild with his words about it.

Atalanta owners set for peace talks

There has been no official communication from the Bergamo-based club over the incident, but there will certainly be internal talks over the ugly scene.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, President Antonio Percassi and his son, CEO Luca Percassi, will be at the club's training facility in Zingonia today for talks between the two.

The meeting aims to call for calm between the manager and the player, with Atalanta having 13 games left in the season and still in the Serie A title race.

Lookman set to leave Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign the Super Eagles forward last summer, but Atalanta blocked the move as it came late in the summer when they could not replace him.

They closed the door in the summer with a clear message that he would also not be sold in January, forcing PSG to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead.

Fabrizio Romano yesterday confirmed that the reigning African Footballer of the Year is now confirmed to be leaving the club this summer, even before the incident with Gasperini.

Del Piero supports Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero backed Lookman after the Nigerian forward fired back at Gasperini's insult on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner admitted that mistakes are normal in football and that he would have been furious, too, if hung dry in the media by his manager.

