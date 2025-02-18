Ahmed Musa has been sensational since his return to the Nigerian Premier Football League club Kano Pillars

A former Julius Berger star Edema Fuludu has expressed concerns over recent reports on the exciting winger

The 1994 AFCON winner stated that Ahmed Musa still possesses the leadership qualities to direct the Super Eagles

Edema Fuludu has advocated for the inclusion of former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, in the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The ex-BCC Lions of Gboko player emphasized that Musa's presence would motivate the younger players to give their all for the country.

Fuludu also pointed out that the current squad could benefit from having a player who can inspire and elevate the team's morale in the dressing room.

Musa lifts Kano Pillars

Since rejoining Kano Pillars, Ahmed Musa has scored six goals and got involved with assists in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. Kano Pillars are currently 9th position on the log per NPFL.

According to Guardian NG, Fuludu said the former CSKA Moscow has brought stability to Kano Pillars FC.

The ex-international mentioned that the 32-year-old player is loved by fans of the home team whenever he travels with Kano Pillars.

“If Ahmed Musa can come back to play in the Nigerian league, and stabilise Kano Pillars on the table, there is nothing wrong in including him in the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup qualifiers”.

Chelle Needs Musa's Leadership Quality

The former Altay Spor Kulübü player stated that Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, requires Ahmed Musa's leadership qualities.

Fuludu added that there are times when experienced players become the saviours of teams, especially when morale is low.

He explained that the U20 star remains one of the most dedicated players to play for the national teams.

Ahmed Musa remains the only Nigeria player to have scored twice at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Leave Ahmed Musa alone

Fuludu has urged critics to let Ahmed Musa focus on delivering for both his country and club.

He stressed that the Super Eagles need strong results ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Musa can play a pivotal role in achieving that.

Fuludu added that bringing in the former Al Nassr player will be a game-changer, especially after the Super Eagles' unimpressive performances.

Nigeria has yet to win any of their first four matches and currently sits in fifth place in Group C.

We need Musa’s experience

Nigerian journalist Toritseju Williams Joan Iwuchukwu has emphasised the importance of Ahmed Musa in the current Super Eagles squad, stating that his presence is crucial for the team.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Iwuchukwu acknowledged the common narrative in Nigerian football, where players are often deemed 'too old' once they reach a certain age, despite their ability to still perform at a high level.

"Whether we like it or not, we need Ahmed Musa in this set-up.

"His experience and leadership qualities are invaluable. In a team full of young talent, his role as a guiding force can't be underestimated. His ability to influence the game, even off the field, is something many forget."

"The 'Nigeria syndrome' often kicks in, where players are written off as 'no longer needed' just because they’re considered 'old but Musa still has what it takes.

His experience and work ethic can offer so much to the team, and if you believe in his ability, including him makes all the difference."

Can Nigeria return to winning ways?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Musa is set to make a return under Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach.

Musa's last appearance for the national team was during the 2024 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

He is currently Nigeria's most capped player, with 110 appearances and 18 goals.

