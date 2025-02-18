Wilson Oruma was scammed out of millions after retirement, leading to emotional and financial turmoil

Many Nigerian footballers enjoy fame and fortune during their playing days, but poor financial decisions, bad investments, and mismanagement can lead to struggles after retirement.

Despite earning significant wealth during their active football careers, several Super Eagles legends have faced financial hardship after hanging up their boots.

According to the National Pilot, some of these footballers became broke due to some bad investments, messy divorces or other unnecessary spending.

6 Super Eagles players who reportedly went broke

Here, Legit.ng looks at six Super Eagles players who reportedly went broke after hanging up their boots.

1. Celestine Babayaro

Celestine Babayaro was one of Nigeria’s finest left-backs, playing for Chelsea and Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

Despite earning massive wages during his career, he faced financial difficulties after retirement.

Reports surfaced that Babayaro was declared bankrupt in England, and his financial troubles left many surprised, considering his successful playing career.

2. Wilson Oruma

Wilson Oruma, a key member of Nigeria’s 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning team, had a promising football career.

However, after retiring, he fell victim to fraudsters who duped him out of millions in a failed business venture.

The financial and emotional toll of the scam left Oruma devastated, and he struggled to recover from the setback.

3. Femi Opabunmi

Femi Opabunmi was a rising star who played for Nigeria at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, an eye disease forced him into early retirement.

Without proper financial planning and a stable source of income, Opabunmi struggled financially and later revealed that he was living in poverty.

4. Taribo West

Taribo West was known for his defensive prowess and colourful hairstyles.

The veteran defender played for top clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan, but after retirement, reports suggested he encountered financial struggles.

Though Taribo later found solace in religious activities as a pastor, his post-football life was not as smooth as expected.

5. Rashidi Yekini

Rashidi Yekini remains Nigeria’s all-time top scorer and was the country’s hero at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Despite his legendary status, Yekini reportedly faced financial difficulties and lived in solitude before his tragic death in 2012.

His story remains one of the saddest in Nigerian football history.

6. Etim Esin

Etim Esin was once hailed as Nigeria’s most talented footballer, but his career was plagued by controversies.

After retiring, Etim struggled to maintain financial stability, and reports claimed he faced economic hardships, despite his immense footballing potential.

Eric Chelle draws list of Super Eagles players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has reportedly compiled an exciting list of young talents he is considering for future national team call-ups.

This strategic decision is part of his plan to rejuvenate the squad with fresh, dynamic players who can form the core of the Super Eagles in the years ahead.

