Bukayo Saka is set to be out until mid-April due to a hamstring injury after suffering a setback in his recovery

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli also sidelined, leaving Arsenal short in attack

Arsenal failed to secure a forward in the January transfer window, despite actively searching for reinforcements

Arsenal’s hopes of securing the Premier League title have suffered a major setback, with star winger Bukayo Saka set to miss an additional eight weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during the Gunners’ 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace on December 21 and has been sidelined since.

Bukayo Saka has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is set to miss a further eight weeks of action. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Initially, the England international was expected to return sooner, but he will not be available until mid-April, Mirror reports.

His prolonged absence compounds Arsenal’s growing injury concerns, with fellow attackers Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli also ruled out for varying durations.

Injury crisis leaves Arsenal short of attacking options

Saka’s absence is a significant blow to Mikel Arteta’s squad, which is already struggling with injuries to key players.

Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury last month, keeping him out for much of 2025.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has undergone hamstring surgery following Arsenal’s mid-season training camp in Dubai, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign, Tribal Football reports.

Adding to the club’s troubles, Gabriel Martinelli picked up an injury against Newcastle and is expected to be sidelined for around a month.

With four of his attacking players unavailable, Arteta is left with limited options in Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling, and promising youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

The Gunners’ decision not to reinforce their frontline in the January transfer window may come back to haunt them as they push for the title in a fiercely competitive season.

Transfer frustrations add to Arsenal’s concerns

Arsenal’s inability to secure a forward in the winter transfer window has further intensified their struggles. Despite active pursuit, the club failed to land a new attacking reinforcement.

Arteta admitted that the club had been searching for reinforcements but ultimately left the window ‘disappointed’ after failing to finalize any deals.

This lack of squad depth could prove costly in the coming weeks as Arsenal juggles domestic and European commitments.

The absence of Saka, combined with long-term injuries to key players, leaves Arteta with a challenging task of maintaining consistency in their title chase.

Saka sends special message to Arsenal fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saka has sent a message to the fans after undergoing a successful surgery over his injured hamstring and is set to miss “many weeks” of action for Arsenal.

Saka has been one of the club's best players since he debuted in 2018 under Unai Emery and continued his impressive performances since Mikel Arteta took over in 2019.

He was substituted in the 24th minute of Arsenal's 5-1 away win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after he went down clutching his hamstring and Leandro Trossard replaced him.

