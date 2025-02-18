Chelsea started the season brightly but have lost form since December and dropped out of the title race

The fans have piled on coach Enzo Maresca for failing to find answers to the team's struggles for months

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has hit out at Maresca and told him what to do to turn the season around

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has gone on an expletive rant about the team's current situation and advised Enzo Maresca on what to do to turn the season around.

The Blues started the season brightly under new head coach Maresca and were in the title race alongside Liverpool, but have fallen to sixth place since hitting a rough form in December.

Enzo Maresca looks dejected during Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Brighton. Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The manager, players and fans ran along with the gimmick that they were not in the title race until it became real, and they are now in a battle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The results keep getting worse, and they could end up finishing out of the top four places if they don't collect things together as fast as possible.

Mikel Obi slams Enzo Maresca

Legendary midfielder Mikel Obi, speaking on the Taking the Mikel episode of his Obi One Podcast, slammed Enzo Maresca for how low the team has descended in the past weeks and told the Italian to find a different means.

“We’ve been found out. The Premier League is where clubs study you. I’ve said it so many times. Clubs study how you play, and straight away, they will stop you from doing exactly what you know how to,” he said.

“So you need to find a different way. You need to learn how to tweak things, just like Pep Guardiola is doing right now. [City] are not playing 20 passes to get to where they want. We saw against Newcastle at the weekend they went direct.”

“You need to be creative and find a different way of winning games. Right now, we’re not doing that. The players look like they’re out of ideas,” he concluded.

The former Leicester City manager admitted that the 3-0 loss to Brighton was the worst performance since he took over and apologised to the fans.

“With this result, the frustration is about everything. For sure, we feel really sorry for the people, the fans that come here,” he said as quoted by NBC Sports.

“In the moment that we are in, in the position with 14 games to go, we need to do much, much better than what we have done tonight.”

The two consecutive losses to Brighton instigated social media protests from the fans, some of who want the manager sacked already, while the fans based in the UK are reportedly planning a physical protest.

Mikel recounts Abramovich era

Legit.ng reported that Mikel recounted Roman Abramovich era and admitted that Enzo Maresca would have been sacked if the Russian was still the club's owner.

The Blues have been on a poor run of form since December, a run that would have warranted an exit during the 19 years of ownership of the Russian oligarch.

