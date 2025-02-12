Kelechi Iheanacho struggled to adapt at Sevilla after joining the Spanish club as a free agent in the summer

Iheanacho decided to leave Spain on loan in the January transfer window, and he joined Middlesbrough FC

The Super Eagles star has explained why he moved to the EFL championships despite many options

Kelechi Iheanacho left Sevilla to join EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC on loan and has explained his decision to choose the second-tier club.

Iheanacho joined Sevilla on a permanent basis as a free agent in the summer after running down his contract at Leicester City after seven successful seasons at the club.

He failed to adapt at Sevilla, and six months after the move, he decided to move again, this time on loan to get his career back on track until the end of the season.

The Super Eagles forward opted to join Championship side Middlesbrough despite having options from the top-flight in Scotland per Celts are here, France, Germany and Greece.

Iheanacho explains Middlesbrough's move

His decision to move to the second tier has raised eyebrows among fans, who felt he could have remained in the top flight, and the striker has now explained the decision.

“Obviously, there are good coaches here and a good team. I’ve played against the club a good few times, so I know it’s a really good club,” he said, as quoted by Teesside Live.

“I spoke to the manager, and he was a really nice guy. We discussed everything from training to games and how he wants the club to move forward. It was clear that the goal was to get to the Premier League, which was good. I can’t wait to get started.

“It was good to move away and experience a different environment. They produce a great atmosphere there, and it’s another great club. I loved my experience there, it’s a great team. I’m here now, though, and focused on what I can achieve here,”

It was not his first season in the EFL Championship. He played for Leicester City in the lower division last season, helping them gain promotion under Enzo Maresca before the Italian manager left for Chelsea.

He was urged to stay by the Foxes but decided not to and the 2016 Premier League champions are on the verge of relegation again despite sacking Steve Cooper and hiring Ruud van Nistelrooy.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Iheanacho has played against the Riverside club thrice in his career across his times at Manchester City and Leicester City. He drew, won and lost one each and failed to score.

There is no option to make the loan permanent and Iheanacho will return to Seville at the end of the season to assess his options on whether to stay or leave the club permanently.

He is unlikely to continue at the Estadio Ramon Pizjuan Sanchez as long as manager Garcia Pimineta is still at the seven-time UEFA Europa League winners.

Pimienta responds to Finidi George

Legit.ng reported that Pimienta responded to Finidi George after the former Super Eagles head coach accused of disrespecting Iheanacho due to lack of playing time.

The Spanish manager denied the accusations and explained that the player’s situation was difficult and honestly admitted that he could leave the club.

