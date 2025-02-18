Mikel Obi believes Enzo Maresca would have been sacked under Roman Abramovich due to Chelsea’s poor form

The former Chelsea midfielder criticised the London club’s recruitment process lately, calling it inadequate

Despite the team’s struggles in the Premier League, Chelsea’s management has decided to back Maresca for now

Former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has weighed in on the Blues' struggles under Enzo Maresca, offering a blunt assessment of the club’s current state.

Following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea has slipped to sixth in the Premier League, raising concerns among fans and former players alike.

Enzo Maresca has been widely criticised lately following Chelsea's recent run of bad results in the Premier League. Photo by Bryn Lennon

Mikel Obi, who played a key role in Chelsea’s 2012 UEFA Champions League victory, believes that under former owner Roman Abramovich, Maresca’s time in charge would have already ended.

According to the Premier League, Chelsea has dropped points in 13 of the club’s 25 matches played in the league this season having suffered six defeats and seven draws.

Chelsea, who were arguably among the title challengers early this season, are now battling to get into the top four after slipping to sixth on the table with 43 points.

Maresca would have been fired under Abramovich

Chelsea’s previous era under Abramovich was known for its swift managerial changes, with little patience for underperformance. However, since the club's takeover, there has been a shift in approach.

Speaking on The ObiOne Podcast, Mikel Obi shared his thoughts on the situation at Stamford Bridge as he claims Maresca would have been sacked under Chelsea’s previous management.

"That would have been a crisis back in the day. The helicopter would have landed by now. And whoever is in charge would have been gone. There’s no two ways about it."

While Mikel clarified that he isn’t outright calling for Maresca’s dismissal, he expressed frustration at the club’s decline. He also pointed to Chelsea’s recruitment strategy as a major issue affecting their performance.

Chelsea made several high-profile signings during the summer, but inconsistency and injuries have prevented the team from fulfilling its potential.

Chelsea’s board stands by Maresca

Despite growing frustrations from fans and past players, GOAL reports that Chelsea’s management has decided to stand by Maresca, at least for now.

The West London club remains a strong contender in the UEFA Conference League and is still within reach of the Premier League’s top four.

With crucial games ahead, Maresca will need to turn things around quickly to avoid further scrutiny.

Mikel Obi opens up on Abramovich’s departure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea legend Mikel Obi opened up on how former owner Roman Abramovich felt after losing the club after 19 years of ownership in May 2022.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 from British billionaire Ken Bates and immediately transformed into one of the best in England and European football.

The Russian billionaire agreed to sell the club in March 2022 and after many weeks American consortium led by Todd Boehly and backed by asset management firm Clearlake Capital won the bid to buy the club.

