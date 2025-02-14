Chelsea failed to register a single shot on target in their 3-0 defeat to Brighton

Enzo Maresca has admitted that Chelsea is not at the level of past trophy-winning teams

Chelsea’s poor run has left them battling for a Champions League spot instead of competing for the title

Chelsea endured another disappointing night as they were thoroughly outclassed in a 3-0 defeat away to Brighton.

A brace from Yankuba Minteh and a goal from Kaoru Mitoma sealed the comprehensive win for the Seagulls, leaving Enzo Maresca’s men without a response.

Chelsea suffered another embarrassing loss after they were outclassed 3-0 by Brighton on Friday night. Photo by GLYN KIRK

Source: Getty Images

The Blues failed to register a single shot on target throughout the match, highlighting their struggles in attack.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca openly criticised his squad, stating that their performance was the worst since he took over the club last summer. BBC reports.

The Spaniard also acknowledged that the club’s history demands high expectations, but he admitted that his current squad is in transition and not yet ready to fight on multiple fronts.

"There are many things we have to do better. We still have many games to go and we are still in a good position. We need to do our best and try to finish in the best way.

"We are in a moment when we feel we can concede easily and struggle to score. I think before the goal they didn't have some chances. There are many things we can do better."

Chelsea’s Champions League hopes under threat

Chelsea's recent dip in form has been alarming. They were just two points behind league leaders Liverpool before Christmas, but their form has since plummeted.

With only nine points from their last nine matches, their title hopes are effectively over, and they now face an uphill battle to secure a top-four finish.

Maresca admitted that the club must work towards restoring its dominance but warned fans that it would take time.

“Our goal, our duty, is to bring this club back to competing in four competitions, but at this moment, we are not ready.”

With growing pressure from fans and the team’s inconsistency on the pitch, Maresca must find solutions quickly. Otherwise, Chelsea’s season could go from bad to worse.

Mikel Obi hits out at Enzo Maresca

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that John Obi Mikel has hit out at Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca for his approach to the title race, claiming the Italian’s public statements have negatively affected the young squad’s mentality.

In a season where Chelsea showed glimpses of promise, Mikel believes Maresca’s comments about not being in the title race dampened the players' confidence, leading to a significant dip in form.

In a season where Chelsea showed glimpses of promise, Mikel believes Maresca’s comments about not being in the title race dampened the players' confidence, leading to a significant dip in form.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng