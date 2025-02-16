Enzo Maresca has reiterated that there are not any specific targets for his Chelsea team to achieve this season

Despite calls for his sacking as the Blues head coach, reports have it that Maresca is not under any form of pressure

Sources say that the Chelsea board are not considering the sacking of the tactician, even though they continue to struggle

Chelsea manager Enzo Mareca is facing his toughest period at the club after they lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.

The club supporters are not impressed with their activities during the recent January transfer window which saw the arrival of just one player.

Chelsea announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou, who came through the door in SW6, despite calls for the signing of a proven striker.

Since the day he arrived, Maresca has emphasised that there are not any specific targets for the team to achieve this season, even though the development of the squad is crucial.

Some of the club supporters are already calling for the exit of the Italian manager, while others want him to get more time.

Maresca not under pressure

Reports have it that as the season approaches its conclusion, nothing suggests that the 45-year-old tactician is under any pressure.

The current board are not considering any major action against the manager at the moment.

It was gathered that the club’s bosses are planning to back the Italian, given he is little more than six months into a five-year contract that also includes the option of a further year.

Many have criticised him for the current woes, but the sporting directors, owners and players all share in the blame, Caught Offside reports.

After their 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, a game which could be described as the poorest performance Maresca had seen since his move to Stamford Bridge, the manager apologised to the fans.

Chelsea failed to register a single shot on target with Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh ensured a second loss for the Blues within a week.

Recall that Brighton defeated the same team 2-1 to knock them out of this season's FA Cup on February 8.

Maresca told Sky Sports via Football 365:

"I feel sorry for the fans. It is not the right performance that we can offer, especially at this moment in the season. We need to stick together.

"I feel pressure always. The performance was the worst since I arrived."

A section of fans were captured chanting the name of their former owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The head coach admitted that he why supporters were so frustrated after a fifth defeat in their last ten games across all competitions.

Mikel says Chelsea made 2 big mistakes

Legit.ng earlier reported that former midfielder Mikel Obi is of the opinion that Chelsea made two mistakes during the January transfer window.

The Nigerian football legend disclosed that the Stamford Bridge outfit should have bolstered their squad while the winter transfer window was open.

The London club only managed one signing during the window.

