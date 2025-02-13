A Super Eagles player has attracted the interest of Manchester City and other top European clubs

The midfielder is on the radar of these clubs, which are looking to fortify their teams in that position

The player has not ruled out leaving his current club, as he leaves his future open to the bigger clubs

A Super Eagles midfielder has spoken up after attracting the transfer interest of Manchester City and other top European clubs ahead of the summer window.

Nigerian players have grown in recent years and have moved to bigger European clubs, improving their visibility and the status of the national team.

Raphael Onyedika celebrates after scoring for Club Brugge against Manchester City. Photo by MI News/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Top stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Boniface have been the face of the country in Europe, but other top stars are emerging.

Man City interested in Super Eagles star

According to Voetbalnieuws, Raphael Onyedika is a target for top European clubs, including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Italian Serie A side AC Milan.

He auditioned before the English champions when he scored against them during Club Brugge’s 3-1 loss in the final group game of the UEFA Champions League.

Brugge qualified regardless, earning a spot against his compatriot Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta and controversially won the first leg 2-1 with a dodgy penalty.

Onyedika speaks on transfer interest

The versatile midfielder, whose contract expires in 2027, has opened up about what the future holds for him in Belgium amid transfer interest from top European clubs.

“I don’t know what the future holds. Right now, I am very happy at Club Brugge," Onyedika told Sportsboom.com.

“I’m focused on doing my best and helping the team progress to the next level. I love the club, the fans, and everything about the environment here.

“At this moment, I’m fully committed to the present and have no plans beyond that. My focus is solely on continuing to give my all for the team.”

Onyedika is not the only Nigerian midfielder on the radar of Manchester City. Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who was raised at the club's academy, is also a summer target.

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina is also a target for the English champions as Pep Guardiola tries to revamp his squad amid a poor season.

Nottingham Forest slams Man City

Legit.ng previously reported that Nottingham Forest slammed Manchester City, accusing the Premier League champions of unsettling defender Ola Aina with their interest.

Pep Guardiola's City tapped up the former Chelsea Academy star in January to replace the departing Kyle Walker, who left the club and joined AC Milan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng